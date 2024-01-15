Gerry Turner Shares Updates & Photos of His New Life in New Jersey With Theresa Nist

“Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner has been giving fans glimpses into his new life with wife Theresa Nist in New Jersey.

On January 15, Turner shared two photos on his Instagram page, one showing him with Nist outside an old-fashioned diner and one showing them out to dinner at an Italian restaurant. In both pictures, they looked happy and close.

Nist also shared photos from both establishments. The couple initially considered moving to South Carolina, but they increasingly seem to be settling down in New Jersey, where Nist lives.

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Have Been Eating Out a Lot Because Nist Says They Want to Make ‘Up for the Time We Couldn’t Be Together in Public’

On January 14, Turner posted a photo on Instagram showing him with Nist outside a New Jersey diner. He wrote, “Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best. With only 529 more to go, I’ll be busy thru June of 2025.”

As fans well know, an old-fashioned diner was the scene of Nist’s first date with Turner.

Fans responded positively to the diner pictures. “Y’all are so cute!! I love seeing posts from you two,” wrote one woman in Turner’s comment thread. “You guys just sparkle! Thanks so much for sharing your lives!! Many blessings!” another person wrote. “Diners can have some of her best food !!enjoy!!” another fan commented.

A short time later, Turner posted a photo showing the pair eating dinner at Trama’s Trattoria. “You think she looks happy eating the fluke? You should have seen her with the Tiramisu!!! This place is Golden,” Turner wrote next to a photo showing him with a plate of pasta, Nist with a plate of fish, and Nist leaning up happily against him. The eatery is located in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Nist also posted on Instagram about the Italian restaurant. “Making up for the time we couldn’t be together in public by eating out as much as possible!” she wrote. “Just had an incredible meal at Trama’s, where the chef pampered us with delicious artichoke salad, burrata salad, 🤌🏻 haha (I am 100% Italian you know), fluke francese, rigatoni, and my favorite, and now Gerry’s favorite, tiramisu served affogato style. had such a wonderful date night with my husband! Trama’s may be the reason Gerry stays in New Jersey. thank you Trama’s!!”

Of the “diner date,” Nist revealed, “a diner date is part of our story… so, I had to bring Gerry to a New Jersey diner. (we are kinda famous for them here!) eggs, bacon and pancakes (for him), a spinach, feta cheese omelet and a fruit cup for me..so much fun meeting new and old friends!”

Theresa Nist Shared a Photo of Gerry Turner Walking His Dog on the Jersey Shore

Nist also shared a photo of Turner walking his dog on the sand and wrote, “welcoming Gerry and Cody to the Jersey Shore!”

On January 12, Turner revealed on Instagram that he drove to New Jersey with his dog to be reunited with Nist at her home.

“After a ten hour drive with Cody as my travel partner, I was greeted by Theresa and a home cooked meal in Shrewsbury. It was incredibly delicious,” he wrote.

The post before that shared a photo of his dog. Turner wrote, “Heading to Jersey tomorrow. I had to come to Indiana to get my four legged best buddy!!! Theresa is anxious to meet Cody and add a pet to her life. Thanks Pawsitively Paradise for taking such good care of Cody while I was in Palm Springs.”

