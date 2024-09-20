‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Suitor Had Restraining Order Filed Against Him: Report

Just after ABC’s “The Golden Bachelorette” premiere starring Joan Vassos aired, an unsettling discovery emerged. New reports reveal that one of Vassos’ suitors for the season had a temporary restraining order filed against him shortly before filming began.

An Ex-Girlfriend Filed for a Temporary Restraining Order Against Gil Ramirez

The situation involving Ramirez first gained visibility via the Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop. After that, Reality Steve outlined the details he gathered during the September 19 episode of his “Daily Roundup” podcast.

Once Reality Steve brought attention to the situation, People dug and added additional information and verified the existence of the temporary restraining order against Ramirez.

On September 18, Bachelor Nation Scoop shared an Instagram Story about Ramirez. The Instagram Story included a screenshot of a comment left on a different Instagram post featuring a preview for Vassos’ season. A screenshot of the comment was also shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

The comment came from someone who claimed Ramirez had dated her mother.

“I know Gil Ramirez–during the taping of this show, he was relentlessly stalking my mom, his former girlfriend of 3.5 years, which led to a restraining order being served against him,” the commenter wrote.

That person continued, “While still dating my mom, Gil was secretly interviewing and cast for The Golden Bachelorette without her knowledge, all while telling her he planned to propose. Their relationship ended in May after he was caught cheating.”

The writer added, “Since then, he has continued to harass her throughout the show’s production. He is scheduled for a court hearing in October, where he will face a five-year restraining order.”

An additional Instagram Story on the Bachelor Nation Scoop account showed a screenshot of a temporary restraining order issued in Los Angeles, California in June against Gilbert Ramirez.

Reality Steve Communicated With the Daughter & Mother Involved

Reality Steve explained in his podcast, “I’ve been messaging with the woman who filed a [temporary restraining order] against Gil. I’ve been messsaging with her daughter.”

According to Reality Steve, the daughter told him people urged her to send the information to both him and the Bachelor Nation Scoop account.

“Then I started reeling off a bunch of questions that I had. And she answered all of them,” he noted.

He added, “We’re still in the very early stages of this. There was obviously a TRO filed against Gil on June 11th. Filming for Joan’s season started mid-July.”

On September 19, People reported they reviewed the June 11 court filing from the woman who alleged Ramirez stalked her.

According to People, the woman’s filing indicated, “Despite telling him to not contact me, come to my house — he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members and friends.”

The woman’s filing, People reported, also noted there were “25 attempts daily via phone, texts, video. Although [Ramirez] lives an hour away — showed up at places I frequent to confront me on a daily basis.”

People indicated that the woman noted in her filing the unwanted contact had been going on for two weeks at the time she requested the temporary restraining order.

On the same day that the woman filed the request, People reported, a judge granted the temporary restraining order. The court rescheduled a July 2 hearing, according to People, because Ramirez had not been served.

The woman testified during a July 24 hearing, according to People. However, People quoted, “the case is dismissed without prejudice for lack of prosecution for lack of service.”

As a result, People indicated, the temporary restraining order was dropped. People did not address anything regarding the supposed October hearing noted by the original commenter.

The Show Is Reducing Ramirez’s Visibility in the Season

People contacted a source close to the production of “The Golden Bachelorette” about the situation.

“This filing occurred in the brief period between completion of our thorough background investigation and exhaustive vetting process, and the beginning of production,” the source relayed to People.

In addition, People reported, the source noted that “The Golden Bachelorette” “further edited his already limited screen time and minimized him in promotional assets moving forward.”

The media outlet noted they had reached out to Ramirez, but had not heard back. After the reports emerged, Ramirez set his Instagram page to private. He also does not allow a way for people to contact him via his Instagram page.

Reality Steve noted that Ramirez does not last long on “The Golden Bachelorette.” He mentioned that Ramirez was the suitor who introduced himself to Vassos by tossing a ball to her and noting she was a “catch.”

In addition, Reality Steve pointed out that a preview for the season included footage of Ramirez crying. However, Reality Steve added, he didn’t think Ramirez lasted more than a few episodes before Vassos eliminated him.