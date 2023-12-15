When ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Starts Filming & How to Apply or Nominate Someone

The network behind the first season of “The Golden Bachelor” is now seeking contestants for a first season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Fans are clamoring on social media for a “Golden Bachelorette,” but the producers have not yet confirmed that there would be one. However, the producers of “The Bachelor” are now casting for the “Golden Bachelorette,” the Bachelor Nation website reveals. And they revealed a production time frame in the application.

The network has not officially announced that there will be such a series. However, The Bachelor Nation website has a tab where you can apply or nominate someone else. The tab reads “The Golden Bachelor.” However, when you click on “I want to apply,” or “nominate someone,” it takes you to a tab that reads “The Golden Bachelorette.” There is also an application if you want to nominate someone else for “The Golden Bachelorette.” An age range is not provided, although the application refers to “seniors.”

As fans know, the first season of “The Golden Bachelor” featured Indiana widower Gerry Turner, who chose New Jersey widow Theresa Nist for the final rose. They are marrying on live television on January 4.

“Nothing would make us happier … stay tuned,” executive producer and showrunner Bennett Graebner said about a possible “Golden Bachelorette” on December 11, according to US Magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Application for ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Reveals That ‘Production Is Scheduled for This Summer’

According to the Bachelor Nation website’s application, production of “The Golden Bachelorette” is “scheduled for this summer.”

It asks: “Do you have any conflicts during June – August 2024?”

Under the header “The Golden Bachelor,” the Bachelor Nation website reveals, “We’re looking for seniors searching for love.” The tab that leads you to “The Golden Bachelorette” application indicates “now casting senior men looking for love.”

It asks, “Are you ready to get married if you met the next love of your life today?”

The website says that applicants must be “legal residents of the United States of Canada (excluding Quebec.)” It says that the casting is being done by the “producers of The Bachelor.”

Potential Contestants on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Are Asked Which Women on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Attracted Them Most

The producers have not announced who the Golden Bachelorette will be, and runner-up Leslie Fhima told The Minneapolis Star-Tribune that she is not in talks to be the Golden Bachelorette, at least not yet. On social media, other fan favorites like Susan Noles, Joan Vasser, and Faith Martin have also been suggested as possible Golden Bachelorettes.

The website does not reveal the Golden Bachelorette’s name.

People who want to apply are asked a host of questions, including their height and weight, whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, their income level, education level, net worth, their primary source of income, and whether they’re still working, if they’ve ever been married, why they are no longer together with a former spouse, whether they have children, and more.

The application also asks, “Please describe your ideal mate in terms of physical attraction and in terms of personality attraction. What is most important, physical attraction or personality when first meeting someone?”

Potential contestants are also asked: “How important is race and/or ethnicity when you are looking for a romantic partner?” and “How important is religion when you are looking for a romantic partner? Please explain.”

People also need to provide their “relationship deal breakers,” their dating history, their preferred age range for dating, and to list their social media profiles.

Applicants are also asked if they have a bucket list, what accomplishments they are most proud of, and to “list three adjectives that would surprise people about you” and to explain whether they have any tattoos.

People are encouraged to upload a recent selfie and full-body photo.

They are asked, “Did you watch the Golden Bachelor? If yes, which of the women did you find yourself most attracted to and why? You can list more than one.”

People are also asked whether they’ve been arrested or charged with a crime, whether they ever had a temporary restraining order issued against them, and whether they’ve ever filed for bankruptcy.

READ NEXT: Leslie Fhima’s Son Likes Comment That Takes a Swipe at Theresa Nist.