‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Joan Vassos Updates Fans After Difficult Departure

During episode 3 of “The Golden Bachelor,” contestant Joan Vassos and Gerry Turner had a one-on-one date. The two got along quite well, and she received a rose at the end of the date.

Unfortunately, the following day, Vassos received a text from home that changed everything. She had told Turner her daughter had given birth just 15 days prior, and “The Golden Bachelor” contestant learned her daughter was having a difficult time.

Despite the sparks she had developed with Turner, Vassos decided she had to put her daughter and grandchild first. She explained the situation to Turner and headed home.

Turner and Vassos were both devastated, as were Bachelor Nation fans. After the episode aired, she took to social media to share an update.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joan Vassos Said Her Family Is Doing Well

On October 13, Vassos provided an update via her Instagram page. The photo she shared was one showing her with Turner during their date, and she detailed in the caption, “Family comes first, period.”

Vassos noted, “My journey to find love took a detour this week as I traded the mansion for motherhood and headed home to be with my family.” She added, “Once a mother, always a mother, I’ll always choose my kids first.” She thanked “The Golden Bachelor” fans for the love and support she and her daughter received.

Thankfully, her daughter and grandbaby are fine now. She gushed, “Everyone is now healthy and happy!”

Fans Would Love to See Vassos Be ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Vasso still hopes to find romantic love again. “As for me and my journey to love… guess we will have to see where it takes me next. Until then, stay golden,” she noted in the caption of her Instagram post.

Quite a few fans of “The Golden Bachelor” immediately started rallying to see Vassos lead the potential first-ever season of “The Golden Bachelorette.” ABC has not announced a spinoff of their seniors’ show, but fans have made it clear they want it.

“My vote for Golden Bachelorette,” one of Vassos’ fans commented.

“You are forever the one that got away. I was rooting for you from the beginning. They should definitely make you golden bachelorette,” concurred another.

Someone else suggested the same. “Aw, you were my pick from the get go… Maybe you could be the Golden Bachelorette!”

In response to one person suggesting she become “The Golen Bachelorette,” Vassos teased she “Would like that!”

Other viewers admitted they hoped Vassos would return before the end of his season. There are no “The Golden Bachelor” spoilers available that indicate that becomes a reality, but fans would love to see it happen.

One commenter asked, “Can you return? I was rooting for you!!!” Vassos coyly responded to that comment, replying, “Stay tuned!”

A separate fan wrote, “They should let you come back as a twist! You were definitely my choice for him!”

“The Bachelor” subreddit shared a now-expired Instagram Story Vassos posted after the episode aired as well. “A huge thank you to everyone expressing their concern for my family. It’s a privilege to be a mom to four amazing kids and a grandmother (they call me Jojo) to two beautiful grandchildren,” she wrote.

“But once a mom, always a mom and sometimes the timing doesn’t work out with finding love. Everyone at home is doing great and I hope one day I will get the chance at love again,” Vassos continued.

One Redditor noted, “Sadly I feel like the fact she left to take care of her family made her even more perfect for Gerry!!”

“I started bawling when Joan left. Not just for leaving a reality TV show, but for sacrificing a real chance at happiness for her family,” commented someone else.