Fans Are Predicting Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Could Call Off the Golden Wedding

Some fans are expressing concern on social media that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist could call off the golden wedding after a spate of reports indicating that Nist was concerned by the last-minute revelations about Turner’s past and disagreement over a prenuptial agreement.

“I think they’re going to call off the wedding 👀” predicted one fan on a Reddit thread about “The Golden Bachelor.”

It’s not hard to find similar comments on social media as the golden wedding looms. “Is this teeing up for them to cancel the wedding special or have a dramatic leave at the altar special,” wrote another Reddit commenter.

However, although some things have raised concerns about the golden couple, there are other indications that the wedding will go ahead as planned. The wedding is scheduled for January 4.

A Series of Stories & Lack of Instagram Posts Is Increasing Fans’ Concern

The concern seems to have derived from several stories, in Life & Style and Radar Online, which indicated Nist was concerned enough about Turner’s past to want a prenuptial agreement, but he was not going along with this. The Life & Style story even reported that friends of Nist were urging her to think twice about marrying Turner.

However, both stories rely on anonymous sources, and the Radar Online piece appears to be repeating an article in a tabloid, the National Enquirer. In addition, though, fans have noticed that Nist revealed on Instagram that she was not spending Christmas with Turner. Neither Nist nor Turner have posted any photos showing them together for days.

For her part, Nist posted a video showing her dancing with Turner on December 18, and then she posted an old photo of the couple with a Christmas Eve post saying they wouldn’t be spending Christmas together, but nothing since.

Turner’s last Instagram photo showing Nist was on December 11.

However, fans couldn’t help predicting doom. “Imagine the first Golden bachelor live televised wedding and the bride doesn’t show 💀 ” wrote another person on the Reddit thread.

And another person wrote: “Could you imagine the wedding gets canceled? The officiant better not ask If anyone objects to the marriage, speak now or forever hold your peace.” A fan wrote, “Showing his true colors yet again…I hope she backs out.”

Theresa Nist’s Brother Says the Entire Family Is Being Flown Out for the Wedding

There have been two major signs around Christmas that the wedding is going ahead as planned. For one, Nist and Turner appeared on “Live With Kelly and Mark” the day after Christmas, in which they underwent a mock wedding rehearsal.

On the show, Nist said she planned to cherish Turner in sickness and in health, and Turner returned the favor. They also both said they pledged to love each other forever.

However, Nist’s brother Vinny Galanti gave an interview to the US Sun in which he said he had not yet met Turner.

“There’s so much going on right now. We’re probably not going to see him until the wedding,” Galanti told The Sun. “I’m trying, and my sisters are too. We’re trying to give her space a little bit because we know this is stressful and she’s getting a lot of texts all day long.”

But Galanti said Nist’s closest family members are being flown out to the wedding. “We’re happy. My whole family is going. Everyone’s getting flown. So all expenses paid – airfare and hotels,” he told The Sun.

Galanti declared to the Sun that he believes the couple are “genuinely in love.”

