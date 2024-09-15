Rumors of a Grant Ellis Replacement on ‘The Bachelor’ Get Fans Talking

The next season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” premieres in January 2025, but the drama already started. After his elimination on Jenn Tran’s “The Bachelorette” season, the show announced that Grant Ellis would look for love as the lead for season 29.

Now, however, rumors started swirling that Ellis is out and someone else will become “The Bachelor” lead. As of this writing, there appears to be no evidence to back that up.

As fans wait to see if anything comes of this rumor, many took to Reddit to share their thoughts.

One Redditor in “The Bachelor” subreddit questioned, “I would be shocked if this is real, is there any actual proof?”

The Rumors Don’t Appear to Be Supported by Any Solid Evidence

ABC revealed Ellis as their “Bachelor” pick on August 13. The announcement came earlier than is typical for the franchise. ABC executive Robert Mills explained they went that route to give ladies a chance to apply knowing Ellis would be “The Bachelor.”

According to blogger and podcaster Reality Steve on September 10, the filming of “The Bachelor” would probably begin around September 19, 20, or 21.

He noted that was when the show usually started filming, and he anticipated spoiling the ladies cast for Ellis soon as well. Reality Steve hasn’t provided any updates regarding changes to that plan.

A website named Daily News, which appeared to be based in Vietnam, reported that Ellis was replaced “after an explosive secret about the contestant came to light.”

The site also claimed Ellis had already started filming when “rumors began circulating about something not being quite right” with Ellis. “Insider sources” relayed to the site that “weeks into filming,” production learned something about Ellis that turned everything upside down.

From there, Daily News claimed, “sources close to production” relayed that the uncovered problem was too big to ignore and too big to keep Ellis on as “The Bachelor.”

The site also claimed ABC released a statement confirming Ellis had been dropped as “The Bachelor.” A supposed quote from ABC about the situation was included.

However, no such statement or confirmation has been released by ABC.

In addition, as of this writing, no other mainstream media outlet or online content creator appears to have independently confirmed any of the claims made by Daily News.

Fans Aren’t Convinced the Reports Are Accurate

The rumors that ABC dropped Ellis as “The Bachelor” generated a lot of buzz on Reddit.

“There would be 30 very unhappy women if this is true. Make that 31. His mom too,” suggested another Redditor.

“I really can’t believe people are falling for this. There’s no way ABC would pull him with less than 2 weeks before filming starts,” commented someone else.

“If we have a more credible source report this then maybe I’ll believe but until then not buying it [to be honest],” added another Reddit user.

“Not sure I believe it but crazier things have happened,” read a different comment.

As fans of “The Bachelor” shared their thoughts on the replacement rumor, some suggestions for alternative leads popped up.

Peter Weber, Blake Moynes, and John Henry Spurlock got mentions, as did fan-favorite contestant Jonathon Johnson from Tran’s “The Bachelorette” season. Suggestions of Greg Grippo, John Paul Jones, and Ben Smith came from other Redditors.

Someone in the “Bachelor Nation” subreddit quipped, “Brad Womack Part 3.”

Another wrote, “Someone said they’re replacing him with Devin.”

Devin Strader was Tran’s final pick on “The Bachelorette.” They left Hawaii engaged but split before the finale aired. Even if Ellis were being replaced, there is likely little chance ABC would tap Strader to replace him.

“I sure do love mess so… I’m not against it,” joked someone else regarding the Strader comment.