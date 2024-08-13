ABC Exec Explains Early ‘Bachelor’ 2025 Lead Announcement

Grant Ellis is the next lead for ABC’s “The Bachelor,” and the announcement came as a surprise. Jenn Tran eliminated Ellis during episode 6 of “The Bachelorette.”

As soon as the August 12 episode finished airing, media outlets such as People revealed that ABC picked Ellis as the season 29 “Bachelor” lead. The announcement came earlier than usual, and ABC executive Robert Mills shared the reason for that on social media.

ABC Wants to Utilize Extra Time to Cast Specifically for Grant Ellis

Minutes after the announcement of Ellis as “The Bachelor,” Mills shared an additional tidbit via social media. “We are announcing Grant so quickly so people can still apply to be on his season,” he tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Mills continued, “If you think Gant is potentially the man of your dreams or you know someone who is apply ASAP!!!”

As IMDb notes, Mills is a senior vice president with ABC Entertainment. In his role, Mills oversees alternative shows, late-night programming, and network specials.

During his August 13 “Daily Roundup” podcast, blogger and podcaster Reality Steve shared tidbits on the timing of the announcement.

Reality Steve noted that Ellis starts filming “The Bachelor” in a month. Each season of “The Bachelor” typically begins filming in mid-September.

Casting for the next “Bachelor” season is well underway, but it’s not finalized yet. That means that there is still time for ladies specifically interested in Ellis to apply and be cast before filming begins.

‘The Bachelor’ Fans Hope Ellis’ Cast of Hopeful Ladies Is Truly Chosen for Him

“The Bachelor” fans had plenty to say about ABC’s pick after the reveal.

“Please, please, please send him a group of girls that were picked FOR HIM, and not just their potential to start drama,” pleaded one fan in response to Mills’ tweet.

Another show fan tweeted, “Excellent choice…the ONLY choice this season [in my opinion]. Thank you!!!”

Someone else’s reply to Mills read, “I have applied and I’m READY!!! Put me in coach!!!”

In “The Bachelor” subreddit, one show fan noted, “This def tracks because this cast, who was put together with either a different lead or no particular lead in mind, ended up being one of the worst groups in a LONG time.”

“For the first time, I would encourage my single girlfriends to apply (they’re WOC),” another Redditor suggested. “WOC” refers to “women of color.”

“Good. Hopefully they can choose a diverse cast of women who are serious about the lead. They have a few weeks so I’m expecting a lot of women of color,” someone else noted.

“I like this!! Hopefully he gets a cast who are all really into him. I think it’s so weird this show just casts randos and expects it to work,” shared a separate Redditor.

Fans of “The Bachelor” will be eager to see how ABC promotes Ellis and his upcoming season. Simply having media outlets release the news after “The Bachelorette” episode aired was an unusual move.

Usually, the announcement of a lead for “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” comes with a fair amount of fanfare outside of social media.

Will Ellis appear on “Good Morning America” or “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to provide extra hype? Fans may be able to expect some additional time given to Ellis and his journey when the “Men Tells All” special airs ahead of Tran’s “Bachelorette” finale.