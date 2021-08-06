Greg Grippo’s Acting Background to Be Exposed on ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Katie Thurston will have another “scene” with Greg Grippo.

“The Bachelorette” star will reunite with her final three guys – Grippo, Blake Moynes, and Justin Glaze – on the “After the Final Rose” special, but it will be here confrontation with Grippo that could be Emmy-worthy.

In a new interview with “On Air With Ryan Seacrest”, “Bachelorette” mentor Tayshia Adams confirmed that Grippo’s past stint in an acting school will come up when he comes face to face with Thurston once again during the three-hour season finale.

“I’ll just tell you this,” Adams teased. “That will be addressed. So just wait. Just wait.”

Grippo had an emotional dramatic goodbye on “The Bachelorette.” After he caught a glimpse of Thurston’s chummy one-on-one date with Moynes, he broke down over her refusal to say “I love you” to him — she instead told him she loved ”looking” at him — and self-eliminated himself from the show with a dramatic exit.

On social media, fans accused Grippo of acting and staging the fight with Thurston to further his career.

While Adams stopped short of siding with Grippo, she noted that the experience on the rose-filled reality show is no bed of roses.

“It is really tough once you start having feelings for someone and blatantly seeing them kind of act the same way that you experience that person with [other contestants],” she told Seacrest “But it’s kind of, like, the name of the game in a way. It’s not right, it’s hard, but it’s what we’re here for.”

Greg Grippo Attended a Prestigious Acting School From 2017 – 2019

While his “Bachelorette” bio lists him as a marketing sales rep, Grippo also has aspirations to become an actor. He attended the famous William Esper Acting Studio in New York City from 2017 to 2109, according to The Sun.

In 2019 Grippo even posted a photo of himself posing in front of the New York City acting school and captioned it, “What a journey.”

A source confirmed to The Sun that “Greg is an actor” and that it has “always been his passion.”

“He is absolutely lying about his career and intentions on the show,” the insider dished. “He’s always wanted to pursue an on-camera career. Greg thought he could pull a fast one on the audience by just not acknowledging he’s a trained actor and pretending to be some marketing guy. “

“Bachelorette” fans have been dropping new comments on Grippo’s acting school photo after seeing his performance on the ABC dating show.

“Wow! I was totally on your side till I found out you went to acting school!!!” one viewer wrote.

“The Bachelorette was your worst performance tbh…” another added.

Katie Thurston Once ’Liked’ a Meme That Poked Fun at Greg Grippo’s Acting Background

Thurston seemingly “addressed” Grippo’s acting background earlier this season after she “liked” – and then unliked – a meme about Grippo that was shared by Bekah Martinez’ Chatty Broads Instagram account. The meme featured a screenshot of Grippo rubbing his eyes and looking frustrated as Thurston’s other suitors accused Thomas Jacobs of joining the show for fame and to be the next star of “The Bachelor.”

The meme was captioned, “When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the bachelor and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations.”

Grippo’s sister, Samantha Collova, later fired back at Thurston for “liking” the post that poked fun at her brother, according to Us Weekly.

@thekatiethurston likes this post but was such a supporter of removing the toxicity and mean girls when she was on Matt [James’] season, you’d think if those intentions when [SIC] genuine she’d had just as much of an issue with this post as well. Really disappointed in this,” she wrote.

Grippo had another supporter following his “Bachelorette” exit. After spoiler king Reality Steve posted to Twitter to accuse Grippo of playing “the victim game,” Grippo’s close friend, “Big Brother” alum Kaitlyn Herman, defended him.

‘The VICTIM GAME?” Herman tweeted. “That was the most vulnerable I’ve ever seen a man speak in my entire life. And the response was ‘I just like looking at you.’ I watched this man cry EVERYDAY when he got home. He was BROKEN.”

