Greg Grippo Age & Height: How Old & How Tall Is the ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant?

Greg Grippo is a contestant on the current season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” Not only did Grippo receive the First Impression rose, but it’s also been widely speculated that he gets the very first one-on-one date with Katie Thurston.

Grippo is an early favorite on the season. Not only did he catch Thurston’s eye — and he even tugged at her heart strings when he gave her a pasta necklace made by his niece on night one — but the internet seems to have fallen in love with him, too.

“Officially putting in my next application for the bachelor if it’s Greg,” one Instagram user commented on one of his recent posts.

“Greg we all have a crush on you,” added another.

“Greg is the full package. He’s handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down. Greg considers himself a hopeless romantic, and a perfect first date would be something active like riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert. Greg wants to travel the world with his wife before having kids, of which he says he wants to have at least six! Greg is also extremely close with his family,” his bio on ABC’s website reads, in part.

Grippo will more than likely be on television for a few more weeks. For spoilers on just how far he goes on Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” click here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Grippo Is 27-Years-Old

Grippo is 27-years-old. His birthday is on June 5, making him a Gemini. According to Horoscope.com, Geminis are described as smart, passionate, dynamic, energetic and quick-witted. They are also “in love with love” and are “easily the life of the party without trying.”

In case you were wondering how this matches up to Thurston’s sign, she is a Capricorn (her birthday is January 3). According to Astrology.com, the two signs “couldn’t be more opposite.” Thurston is also a couple of years older than Grippo; she turned 30 in 2021.

Grippo hails from New Jersey and works as a marketing sales rep. However, according to his Instagram account, he attended William Esper Studio, an acting school located in New York City.

“Founded by legendary acting teacher William Esper, the Studio has trained a large number of accomplished professional actors who are active in Film, Television and Theatre. Also contributing to this reputation is a passionate, involved student body and a faculty of dedicated master teachers,” the William Esper Studio website reads, in part.

Grippo Is 6-Feet-3-Inches Tall

Grippo played basketball in high school and college, which is no surprise given how tall he is! Not only was Grippo a star player — he never missed a game his junior or senior year — he also served as captain of the basketball team for the 2015-2016 season, according to the St. Michael’s Athletics website.

Grippo graduated from St Michael’s in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, according to LinkedIn.

Grippo is several inches taller than Thurston. As previously reported by Heavy, Thurston’s exact height is unknown, but she appears to be between 5’4″ and 5’6″ tall.

