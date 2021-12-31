Greg Grippo Shares Heartbreaking Post About Feeling Alone

Greg Grippo was a controversial suitor on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” While some fans absolutely adored him and were hoping to see him become the next “Bachelor,” others couldn’t stand him, especially after the fight that he had with Katie before eliminating himself from the show.

Fans of Greg have continued following his journey post-“Bachelorette,” and seem to enjoy seeing the relationships that he’s formed with the guys on the season. And, many know that Greg lost his dad in 2018, which is something that he opened up with on the show. Having also lost her father, Katie could relate to Greg on a deeper level than some of the other guys.

Greg hasn’t been super forthcoming with his emotions, but on December 30, 2021, on the three-year anniversary of his dad’s death, he took to his Instagram Stories to share a heartbreaking, candid post about he’s been feeling.

Greg Opened Up About the Struggles He’s Had Following His Dad’s Death

Greg’s dad, Frank Grippo, was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer and was given one month to live back in 2018. He died on December 30 of that year.

“Don’t know who will read or need this, but I figured it would be a good day for me to vent and be open. After losing my dad 3 years ago, I fell into a pretty dark time in my life. I couldn’t feel anything for a while, everything just felt numb. My way of handling things growing up was to always bottle up my emotions and act like things didn’t affect me. I’ve had my fair share of anxiety and feeling alone these last few years so I’ve just wanted to be transparent about that part of my life,” Greg wrote.

“Instagram has always been a place to show the highs and best moments in everyone’s lives, especially during the holidays. So, whoever is struggling this holiday season, I hope you know you’re never alone,” Greg concluded, added the peace sign emoji.

Fans Praised Greg for His Vulnerability & Many Could Relate to His Post

Shortly after Greg posted the above message on his Instagram Stories, fans took to Reddit to show their support for the former reality star — and many shared similar feelings.

“I can relate. My dad died of cancer when I was 8. I didn’t know much but I cried a lot for years and I started speaking less to ppl. It does suck. Feel bad for Greg, it sucks losing a parent. It’s the worst feeling in the world and it’s something Id never want to feel again,” one Redditor commented on the thread about Greg’s post.

“This hits home. Losing both my parents in October has destroyed me. I feel numb and I don’t feel like I can even function. I don’t know how I get out of bed every day, but I’m trying. Sending love to anyone suffering a loss. I wish I could hug everyone that is feeling pain right now,” added another.

“We just lost my dad unexpectedly this week. I’ve always bottled up everything as well, I’m trying to let myself feel everything I need so I don’t fall into a depression. My thoughts are with anyone going through a rough time right now,” a third person wrote.

