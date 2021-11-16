Is Greg Grippo Joining the Next Season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Greg Grippo‘s time on “The Bachelorette” didn’t exactly end the way that he had hoped, but the experience wasn’t so bad that it had him running for the hills. In fact, Grippo recently revealed that he’d consider going on another season of the show — under one circumstance.

“I mean the thing with me is I got to a point that I’ve never gotten with anybody in my life, and it happened on the show,” Grippo told Us Weekly on November 13, 2021. “I would only do [‘The Bachelorette’] again if there was somebody I’m genuinely interested in,” he added.

Grippo admits that he really fell in love with “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston, but the way everything ended didn’t exactly paint him in the best light. Nevertheless, Grippo might not be ready to completely part ways with the franchise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Grippo Said He’s Taken Enough Time Away That He’d Consider Coming Back in the Future

When Grippo self-eliminated on “The Bachelorette,” fans of the show either supported him or thought he was being manipulative and gaslighting Thurston. After he got back to New Jersey, Grippo spent a lot of time with his family and friends, and just tried his best to return to normal.

“I loved my life prior to going on the show,” he previously said on the “Kait Coaching” podcast. “I wanted to get back what really made me happy,” he added.

Grippo told Us Weekly that he “needed a break” from the franchise after he left “The Bachelorette.”

“I really needed to get back to just finding what was making me happy prior to the show. I’m in a really good spot now,” he said.

There Have Been Rumors That Grippo Will Be the Next ‘Bachelor’

Before the franchise went ahead and chose Clayton Echard to be the next “Bachelor” star, there were rumors that Grippo was actually the guy who was going to hand out roses. Back in August, Reality Steve actually revealed that Grippo was the guy who would take the helm in 2022.

And while it seems like he may have been asked — he has also admitted that he needed a break. However, Grippo has never revealed whether or not the “Bachelor” role was ever offered to him.

A short time after Reality Steve’s report came out, the show’s creator tweeted that the producers hadn’t actually decided who the next “Bachelor” would be. “These decisions regarding our next [Bachelor] are complicated,” Fleiss tweeted.

It has since been rumored that there will be back-to-back seasons of “The Bachelor.”

“The next season of the show to air after Clayton’s will NOT be a ‘Bachelorette’ season. It will be another ‘Bachelor’ season,” Reality Steve confirmed in his October 27, 2021, blog post.

The rumors about who will be the chosen “Bachelor” star have already been circulating — but Grippo’s name hasn’t been very high on the list. Many seem to think that popular Thurston suitor Michael Allio will be the guy — but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

And, if Grippo is still single after that, maybe we’ll see him on a future season of “The Bachelorette.”

