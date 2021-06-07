Greg Grippo on ‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Greg Grippo is one of the guys hoping to find love with Katie Thurston on “The Bachelorette.” He hails from New Jersey, and is described as being the “full package” in his bio on ABC’s website.

“Greg considers himself a hopeless romantic, and a perfect first date would be something active like riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert…Greg wants to find someone he can grow old with and treat like a queen, so the Bachelorette may just be swept off her feet,” his bio reads, in part.

In July 2020, Reality Steve reported that Greg, 27, was cast on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette.” However, he was cut, along with 15 other guys, and never made it on the season. He was selected for Katie’s season however, so the world will get to meet him for the first time — officially — on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Warning: There are some “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

1. His Father Died in 2018

Greg’s dad, Frank Grippo, died on December 30, 2018, according to his obituary. Frank was married to Greg’s mom, Sandra, for 35 years before he passed away. It’s unclear how Frank died, but his obituary reads that he died “at his residence.”

“Frank was born in Elizabeth and raised in Piscataway. He moved to Edison 35 years ago after marrying the love of his life, his wife Sandra, where they raised their family. Frank began working for Grand Union when he was 14 years old and remained with the company until 2000, reaching the position of Regional Manager. In 2001, Frank began working at Nabisco as a Sales Representative until he retired in 2013. Following his retirement, he joined his wife Sandra at Melaleuca, Inc. as an Executive Director. Frank was a communicant of St. Matthew RC Church in Edison,” his obituary reads, in part.

The day after Frank’s death, Greg took to Instagram to share some photos of him. “I know you’re still with us, Love you forever,” he captioned the upload, adding a red heart emoji.

2. He Loves Kids & Wants a Big Family

Greg is clearly a family guy, as evidenced by his Instagram account. He is one of four; he has a brother named Joey, and two sisters, Andrea and Samantha Collova. He is also an uncle to at least five nieces and nephews, many of whom have made appearances on his Instagram.

According to his ABC bio, Greg wants a big family — he’d like to have six kids, to be exact! Before he settles down with a family, he would like “to travel the world with his wife,” his bio reads.

Greg is “extremely close with his family” and looks at his parents’ marriage as “#romancegoals.”

3. He Played Basketball in College & Is a Fan of LeBron James

Greg graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, according to his LinkedIn account.

Greg is super athletic and played basketball in high school — he attended Rutgers Preparatory — and again in college. According to his bio on the St. Michael’s Athletics website, Greg served as captain of the basketball team for the 2015-2016 season.

Standing tall at 6’3,” Greg played guard. In his freshman, junior, and senior years of college, he never missed a game.

Greg is also a fan of LeBron James, and one of his dreams is to watch the superstar take the court in person, according to his ABC bio. Perhaps he and Katie can head to a Los Angeles Lakers game if they end up together!

4. He Works as a Marketing Sales Rep

Not too much is known about Greg’s professional life, but he does work as a marketing sales rep, according to his ABC bio. According to his LinkedIn, he worked as a marketing executive for a company called Melaleuca: The Wellness Company before becoming an account manager at Mondo, which is based in New York.

Greg’s been with Monday for about seven months now. When he first got hired, he posted about the position on LinkedIn. “Excited to join Mondo’s team of real people finding the right people to move companies forward,” he wrote.

Mondo is a staffing agency with locations in nine major cities across the United States.

“We provide clients with flexible and fixed solutions to deliver the right high-end candidate for their hiring needs. We support the freelance and contract workforce by expanding the reach of available short-term projects. We also provide stability and security by placing candidates with the full-time positions they’ve been searching for. We ignite the passion of our employees, provide them with the tools they need to succeed, and create internal job growth opportunities through communication and collaboration,” Mondo’s website reads.

5. He Got Katie Thurston’s First Impression Rose

Fairly early on, Reality Steve reported that Greg was the guy that got Katie’s first impression rose on night one.

“Hey, a spoiler for Katie’s season! Greg Grippo received the first impression rose,” Reality Steve tweeted back on April 12, 2021. Since then, Reality Steve has also revealed that Greg makes it all the way to Katie’s top four, and gets a hometown date.

While Steve has reported that Katie gets her happily ever after, it’s unclear which guy she ends up with.

Interestingly, a blind sent in to DeuxMoi last month suggests that Greg isn’t on Katie’s season for the right reasons. An anonymous tip was sent in that claimed Greg “cleaned up his social media/LinkedIn and removed all evidence of his aspiring acting career the past few years.” The source claims that Greg went to William Esper Acting School from 2017 – 2019. Furthermore, Greg allegedly still lives at home with his mom and only recently got a “real job.”

Only time will tell if this anonymous tipster is telling the truth.

