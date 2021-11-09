Greg Grippo Gives First Candid Interview Since Katie Thurston Split

Greg Grippo chatted with one of his best pals, Kaitlyn Herman, on her new podcast called “Kait Coaching.” The episode went live on November 8, 2021, and was really the first time that Grippo discussed his time on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” since the “After the Final Rose” special that aired back in August.

After explaining a bit about their relationship, Herman asked Grippo why he’s laid low after the show ended. “I loved my life prior to going on the show,” he said. He went on to say that he was in a “really rough” and “dark place” after the show ended.

“I wanted to get back what really made me happy,” he said. He went on to focus on his friendships and spending time with his family to get some “normalcy” back into his life.

Grippo Opened Up About Going to Therapy

Grippo admitted to having a couple of really hard weeks after wrapping up with “The Bachelorette,” and he really needed to take some time to get his life back on track. He told Herman that he really leaned on his support system — and that he started going to therapy to help him deal with the anxiety that he had been feeling.

“The fact that I’m revisiting therapy now, it’s really helped me deal with a lot of post-show anxiety and stress,” Grippo said. “It’s a lot to deal with all at once,” Grippo said of his new reality television fame.

“I definitely gained some tough skin,” Grippo said. “It hits you hard, you know, the first [negative] thing you ever read about yourself on social media,” he added. He went on to say that he’s learned that only the opinions of the people in his “circle” really matter.

Grippo Says That He Was ‘Absolutely’ in Love With Thurston

Grippo also opened up to Herman about his time on “The Bachelorette” and admitted that it was nothing like what he thought it was going to be like.

“I had no idea what I was walking into,” he said. “You have no idea what’s going to be thrown at you,” he added. Grippo also admitted that he was really excited to meet Thurston.

“I didn’t think that this was going to happen between like, her and I. I didn’t think that I was going to go on and absolutely fall in love with the person. I think the odds of that are honestly like, very slim to none. I mean, I feel like only a select few are able to feel and really build something with the person that’s there,” he told Herman.

Grippo also said that falling in love on “The Bachelorette” really changed him. “As much as people hate on the process…it can definitely work for people,” he said. Getting into deep conversations with Thurston due to limited time was a big change for Grippo. “It was really eye-opening to me, honestly, and that’s what I really appreciated about the whole process,” Grippo said of letting someone “into [his] life” and having them meet the most important people in his life without the physical aspect coming into play.

