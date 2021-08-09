What’s Really Going on With Greg Grippo & Bri Springs?

Greg Grippo self-eliminated from “The Bachelorette” on the Monday, August 2, 2021, episode, and while fans have been going back-and-forth about how everything played out between him and Katie Thurston, he stepped out with another member of Bachelor Nation.

Several “Bachelor” franchise fan accounts posted photos of Grippo out and about in New York City with Bri Springs, one of Matt James’ top four women on the last season of “The Bachelor.” The Instagram account Bachelor Nation.Scoop shared a couple of photos of Grippo and Springs, sending fans into a frenzy.

Dating rumors started almost immediately, but Springs was able to shut them down almost as quickly. It’s unknown why Springs and Grippo were hanging out together or how they even connected.

Springs Took to Instagram to Confirm That She’s in a Relationship With Someone Else

As you can see in the photo above, a fan snapped a pic of Springs and Grippo walking across the street in NYC. The fan told BachelorNation.Scoop that she asked them for a photo, but Springs responded, “he [Greg] said no. We are trying to be [discrete].”

Shortly after the photos of Springs and Grippo went viral, the former “Bachelor” star took to her Instagram Stories to let everyone know that she’s in a relationship with someone else.

Springs re-shared a photo from earlier this summer in which she was holding hands with another man. “Current relationship status,” she captioned the pic.

To drive the point home, Springs uploaded a Reel in which she was eating oysters accompanied by the song “Ain’t sh*t” by Doja Cat. “So what did I miss this weekend?” she captioned the Reel. After downing an oyster, Springs looked at the camera with a face that said, “really?” Whether or not she was referencing the rumors about her and Grippo, or the delicious oyster she just ate, remains unknown.

Grippo and Springs follow each other on Instagram, but based on Springs’ social media posts, it seems that the two are just friends.

Springs & Grippo Tried to Get Into Noir in Chelsea, According to a Fan

In case you were wondering how two former reality stars would spend their Saturday night, fans have got you covered.

Grippo and Springs were snapped while standing in line at Noir, a popular club in Chelsea. The fan told BachelorNation.Scoop that Grippo and Springs “couldn’t get in.” It’s unknown if they just didn’t have reservations or if the lounge was at capacity, but the two were outside when they were spotted.

It’s also unclear if Grippo and Springs eventually ended up getting in or if they went somewhere else. The two didn’t appear to be with any other people.

The timing of their outing is certainly interesting. Grippo has been ripped by “Bachelorette” fans for the way he treated Thurston before leaving New Mexico. On Monday, August 9, 2021, he will appear on the “After the Final Rose” special (which was pre-taped), and it looks like things between he and Thurston are going to get pretty ugly.

