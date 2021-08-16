Does Grocery Store Joe Amabile Get Engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? [Spoilers]

Joe Amabile is on the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” years after finding love on the show with Kendall Long. Although Joe and Kendall split in January 2019, they both decided to give reality television another shot in hopes of finding their respective happily ever afters.

Joe and Kendall seemed to have a good thing going, and even moved in together in Los Angeles, California. Their split was somewhat shocking to Bachelor Nation, and Kendall even admitted that she was taken by surprise when Joe broke things off.

“I did not see it coming. Every relationship has issues, but I feel like — with Joe and I — we were best friends. Everything was fun, we were getting a dog together. We had just moved in,” Kendall said on her “Down to Date” podcast in February 2020.

The reason for their split? Joe wanted to live in Chicago — and Kendall didn’t. “Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time of their split, according to Entertainment Tonight.

While it seemed unlikely that Joe and Kendall would agree to appear on another season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” they’re both going for it. But will they rekindle their love?

Warning: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers ahead.

Joe Gets Engaged on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale, According to Reality Steve

(BIP SPOILER CONFIRMATION): Grocery Joe & Serena Pitt today at a rooftop pool in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/rXiXL2XQ59 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 3, 2021

It seems like Joe’s decision to join the new season of “BiP” has paid off. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Joe does end up getting engaged on the finale — but not to Kendall Long.

In his blog published on June 30, 2021, Reality Steve was able to confirm that Joe fell in love with Serena Pitt from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.” However, it wasn’t until later that he confirmed that Joe proposed to Serene before leaving Mexico.

“Grocery Joe and Serena Pitt did in fact get engaged at the end. So all 3 final couples this season got engaged, equaling season 3 and season 6 having three engagements,” he tweeted. On July 3, 2021, Steve posted a photo of Joe and Serena together at a “rooftop pool in Chicago.” You can see the photo above.

Details about how Joe and Serena started talking and how their relationship progressed were not immediately available. Fans will be able to see it all unfold on Monday nights this summer.

Kendall Previously Said She Didn’t Want Joe to Go on ‘Paradise’

While “Bachelor” franchise producers may have had an overflowing pool of contestants to choose from for the new “BiP” season, they went back to the Grocery Store Joe well once more. Why? Well, the guy is super likable. Sure, Becca Kufrin sent him home on night one of her season of “The Bachelorette,” but the guy is just plain popular.

So, why not put Joe in some board shorts and throw in his ex-girlfriend for good measure? That’s surely going to make for some great TV, right? Most likely, especially because Kendall was very clear about not wanting to see Joe find love on the show again.

During a chat with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti back on May 3, 2021, Kendall admitted that she wouldn’t want to watch her ex on “BiP.”

“It would be so hard. I would not want to watch him fall in love with someone else. That would suck so much,” she said on the “Almost Famous” podcast. While Kendall admits that she wants Joe to be happy, she said that she just wouldn’t want that to happen “in front of [her] face.”

