‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Star Guy Gansert Addresses Restraining Order Report

A potential frontrunner for Joan Vassos’ final rose on “The Golden Bachelorette” is speaking out about allegations made by his ex-wife. Guy Gansert took to his Instagram page to address the situation.

Guy Gansert Referred to an ‘Incredibly Stressful Time’

On October 10, Gansert shared a statement on his Instagram page. “I would like to respond to articles about a personal matter from 2021,” he began.

“This was an unfortunate situation that occurred during an incredibly stressful time for me and my former spouse that was ultimately resolved when she [voluntarily] dismissed her request for a protective order,” Gansert continued.

The U.S. Sun reported that on October 9, they reviewed court records filed by Gansert’s former partner. The media outlet did not name the woman who filed for the restraining order.

According to The U.S. Sun, Gansert’s former partner filed the paperwork on October 12, 2021. The U.S. Sun reported that according to the legal paperwork, the woman indicated Gansert approached her as she was leaving the gym with a female friend.

The woman claimed that Gansert had “placed something under the rear driver’s tire,” The U.S. Sun reported. He removed the object and verbally tore into the woman, the filing indicated, according to The U.S. Sun.

“After disparaging me for some time and my now-boyfriend, he pointed his finger like a gun then ‘shot’ at me,” The U.S. Sun quoted from the filing.

The woman continued, “He motioned like he was going to shoot me with his hand shaped like a pistol,” according to The U.S. Sun.

The U.S. Sun reported that, according to the woman’s documentation, Gansert had sent her “stacks of text messages” beginning in July 2021. According to The U.S. Sun, Gansert expressed a desire to reconcile but would “flip to anger.”

According to The U.S. Sun, Gansert and his former partner filed an emergency motion on September 30 requesting the records be sealed.

The U.S. Sun reported that according to the filming, Gansert requested the sealing due to his participation in “The Golden Bachelorette” and a “grave and ever-increasing concern” the details of the matter would become public.

The media outlet indicated that the motion to seal the records was denied on October 4.

Gansert Indicated His Divorce Was ‘Extremely Difficult’

In his Instagram statement, Gansert noted he and his former partner “crafted a resolution that was agreeable to both parties.” He added, “My ex-wife and I recently asked the court to seal her application for the protective order as we had hoped to maintain privacy for the family.”

Gansert also shared, “My ex-wife and I were married for 34 years and in that time had four children who we raised together and deeply love. They are my greatest accomplishment.”

In addition, Gansert wrote, “My divorce was extremely difficult for me and led me to a very low point in my life and as a result I acted in a way that does not represent who I am.”

He explained he has since conducted a “deep personal evaluation” and continues to work on himself.

“The Golden Bachelorette” fans discussed the reports in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Is this the same guy or another guy with a restraining order,” questioned one Redditor.

Another Redditor quipped, “Bachelor’s tag line right there.”

“Production has to start publicly addressing the background check practices. This is absurd,” someone else suggested.

That same Redditor added, “And it looks like he tried to get it sealed after Devin’s past came to light.”

Gansert is the second contestant of “The Golden Bachelorette” to have information about a restraining order situation emerge after filming.

On September 19, People reported that an ex-girlfriend of contestant Gil Ramirez filed for a restraining order in June.

In addition, Entertainment Weekly reported on September 19 that “The Bachelorette” winner Devin Strader also had an ex-girlfriend who filed for a restraining order against him.