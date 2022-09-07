Gwen Stefani Exposes Her Insecurity: Says She Is Going to ‘Pray About It’

In a September 7, 2022 interview with Forbes magazine, “The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani opened up about her journey to get where she is today, and her acceptance of the fact that, “you can only be new when you’re new.”

When asked about whether she would be releasing new music any time soon, the former No Doubt frontwoman told Forbes, “That’s a good question and you’re tapping into something that’s my insecurity. As a songwriter at a certain point, you know that you’re at a certain place, right? I’ve already had my big records.”

Stefani May Have Lost Her Passion for Songwriting

The “Voice” coach told Forbes, “There’s one thing with songwriting – I’ve never been a writer where I write daily or I never know when it’s going to work and not work or when it’s going to come or not come.”

She further explained that she never knew she was capable of writing a song until she wrote “Just a Girl” back when she was still living with her parents. “God just put it in me and it just came out,” she confessed.

More recently, Stefani has had a lot going on, and she just hasn’t been able to create the type of music she wants. “I did go in during the quarantine years and I did write a bunch of songs, like 30+ songs, but I didn’t feel the passion that I’ve wanted to put it out. I also got married that year and I just wanted to be in the marriage and try not to do so many things at one time and just be realistic that there are only so many things you can do at one time.”

Stefani married fellow “Voice” coach and country music star, Blake Shelton on July 3, 2021 at Shelton’s Tishomingo ranch in Oklahoma, reports People.

Stefani continued to tell Forbes that she has felt forced to put songwriting “on the back burner but I also feel like sometimes, I don’t really have much to say or I don’t know if I do – and so, I’m just going to wait and pray about it.”

Stefani has not only been struggling with her own songwriting. She recently revealed that she gets annoyed with her husband for not writing more songs. “I wish he would write with me, but he doesn’t really write anymore. We’ve actually written three songs together. We wrote a Christmas song together, and then we wrote two other songs. But he just doesn’t like writing that much. It makes me so mad,” the 52-year-old told DJ Khaled during his “The First One” podcast.

Stefani is Grateful for Her Previous Success

Stefani still has a ton on her plate, from being a coach on “The Voice, ” to being a newlywed mother of three, to launching her own makeup line, GXVE Beauty. Because of all that her singing/songwriting has taken a back seat. However, the blonde beauty remains grateful for what got her to this point. “The fact that I was blessed with so many [hits] and that they still get played and people still reference it, it’s truly a true miracle,” she told Forbes.

Fans can watch Stefani return as a coach on “The Voice” alongside her husband Blake Shelton, John Legend and Camila Cabello starting Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Brings Former ‘Voice’ Contestant to Tears: “Still Kinda Speechless”