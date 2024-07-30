‘Bachelor’ Star Dead at 31

Former “Bachelor” hopeful, Hailey Merkt, died on July 26, 2024, following a battle with cancer.

“It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets,” read a message posted to Merkt’s Instagram feed on July 30.

Merkt appeared on Nick Viall’s season of the show. She was sent home by Viall on week two. More than $111,000 was raised on GoFundMe to help Merkt and her family with the cost of treatment.

“As we finalize family plans, we have decided to keep the GoFundMe Page open for anyone else wishing to offer support in lieu of flowers until August 10, 2024 at 12:01 a.m. As per Hailey’s wishes, there will not be an official funeral. To leave a message for Hailey’s family or friends, or in her memory, please go to her Instagram account @haileymerkt,” the latest update reads, in part.

Fans Shared Their Heartfelt Condolences on Instagram

Shortly after Merkt’s death was confirmed on social media, dozens of people left their condolences on the comments section of the post. A couple of Merkt’s “Bachelor” co-stars also commented on the post.

“Oh my gosh!!! I’m so so sad to hear this, I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey. You’ll never be forgotten,” read a comment from Raven Gates.

“I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places. Forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world…. What a force my girl, rest easy. So much love to all your people,” Danielle Maltby said.

“Grateful to have known Hailey, and to be a part of her Australian adventure. Sending love and condolences to all her friends and family,” one person wrote.

“I’ll never forget the first day that you walked into my shop with snuggles in your arms! I was intimidated by your beauty until you smiled and let out a laugh. The world will miss your genuine loving spirit. Rest in peace angel,” someone else added.

Similar comments appeared on a Reddit thread about Merkt’s death.

Hailey Merkt Was Diagnosed With Acute Myeloid Leukemia

According to her GoFundMe page, Merkt was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, also called AML. Soon after starting treatment, oncologists learned that the cancer was chemo-resistant.

Leukemia affects cells that would otherwise become normal blood cells, according to the American Cancer Society. The word “acute” refers to a “fast-growing” cancer.

Doctors decided to put Merkt on an experimental treatment plan. In November 2023, Merkt took to her Instagram Stories to share an update on how her body handled the treatment.

“There was a 2% chance of this treatment working… And it f****** did! I am in remission!!! To everyone that prayed, thought of me. Sent positive energy my way, sent words of encouragement… Thank you. I truly believe that the energy from everyone helped bring this miracle to life. It definitely gave me a lot of hope,” she wrote.

As recently as April 2024, Merkt shared that she was “leukemia free.”

