This ‘Bachelor’ Star Said She Cried ‘Every Day’ on Peter Weber’s Season

For some people, going on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is a ton of fun and it’s a great experience. However, things aren’t always sunshine and rainbows when you’re secluded away from your family and friends.

In an Instagram story Q&A posted over the weekend, Hannah Ann Sluss talked about how she had a hard time while filming Peter Weber’s season, despite falling in love with him.

“What is one thing you wish you knew before going into ‘The Bachelor’?” Sluss was asked.

“There’s not really a lot that I wish I knew because, you know, nothing can prepare you for it. But I wish, if I had to say one thing, I wish I knew how hard it would be to leave this one,” she said, turning her phone camera on her best friend, Baskin Champion, who was with her. “I literally cried every single day for her,” Sluss added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Ann Sluss Gained a lot of Support When She Stood up to Peter Weber on ‘After the Final Rose’

Going on The Bachelor wasn’t always an easy journey for Sluss, who missed home frequently. It was an emotional journey for her, as evidenced by her tear-filled interviews on the show.

Though she received Weber’s first impression rose, and she was clearly on his radar the whole season, Sluss wasn’t always a fan favorite. However, it was her interview with Weber on After the Final Rose that really changed people’s minds about her.

Sluss had a hard time understanding why Weber acted the way he did; the two ended up getting engaged only for Weber to break things off due to unresolved feelings he had for Madison Prewett. Sluss wasn’t shy about calling him out on it, which you can see in the video above.

Interestingly, Sluss told Us Weekly that she thinks that she and Weber would have made it — if he didn’t leave.

“I think if we would have made it through, you know, the first year, I think we would have made it. I don’t know, I think that’s just me being positive. The show is just really stressful, especially having to watch all that back. I feel like we would have made it through that, we would have definitely gotten married and made it through it because we both have family values, but I think sometimes it’s not about meeting the right person, sometimes it’s about the right time and place. We just weren’t at the right time or place. And we’re not the right people for each other either, but you know what I mean,” she told the outlet back in September.

Hannah Ann Sluss Has Posted Several Things Clearly Aimed at Peter Weber

Though she has moved on with life, Sluss has been known to post random digs at Weber on social media. For example, the caption for one of her selfies posted last year read, “Flyin’ solo… no turbulence accepted. PERIOD.” In fact, Glamour has posted a full list of things that Sluss has said that have likely been directed at Weber (if not entirely clearly so).

Sluss seems to have recovered just fine from The Bachelor — and she certainly isn’t spending her days crying anymore. She’s back home with her friends and she appears to be doing great.

“Since it’s the season of giving I thought I would share some of the greatest gifts I’ve received this past year… my friendships,” she captioned an Instagram post just before Christmas.

