Jake Funk of the Los Angeles Rams Linked to Former ‘Bachelor’ Winner

Jake Funk of the Los Angeles Rams will play in the Super Bowl on February 13, 2022, and may have a lucky lady cheering for him in the crowd. Funk has been linked to former “Bachelor” winner, Hannah Ann Sluss.

The two haven’t exactly taken their relationship public, nor have they made things Instagram official, but they’ve both dropped plenty of clues that they are, indeed, an item. Over the past few months, Sluss, who was previously engaged to Pete Weber, has been posting photos with a guy, but she hasn’t shown his face.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, just two days before the Super Bowl, she and her man had a bit of a date night, and she shared a photo of them walking outside — but did not show their faces. Back in January, both Sluss and Funk shared photos to their Instagram Stories that appeared to be taken at the same beach in Malibu.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sluss & Funk Flirted on Instagram in January & Fans Think That Was Enough to Confirm Their Relationship

Although they may not be ready to take their romance public just yet, Sluss and Funk do follow each other on social media. On January 9, 2022, Sluss posted a series of photos of herself at a restaurant in Los Angeles, and asked her followers if they liked brunch or lunch. Funk shared his answer in the comments.

“Brunch hands down,” he wrote.

“Our favorite,” Sluss responded, adding the smiling face with hearts emoji. That specific emoji “commonly conveys warm and fuzzy feelings, especially feeling loved or being in love with someone or something,” according to Emojipedia.

And many people were quick to notice the comment.

“Bruh you beat my high school in a championship game and now you’re dating Hannah Ann okurrrrr,” one person commented.

“If both you and @hannahann are happy, I am happy for you!!!!” another comment read.

“If he’s dating her he is a lucky man, Hannah is a great person,” a third person wrote.

Sluss Said Her Boyfriend Is ‘Camera Shy’

On January 12, 2022, Sluss put a question box up on her Instagram Stories, asking her followers for recommendations for restaurants in Calabasas. Someone asked who the guy in Sluss’ Stories was — who she was dating — and Sluss actually responded.

“He’s camera shy,” she captioned over a photo of herself, adding the winking face emoji.

Despite keeping things super hush-hush, things seem to be going well between Sluss and Funk. According to Bachelor Nation, Sluss did an Instagram Q&A in December 2021, and someone asked if she thought that she would be married within the next five years. Sluss was with her mom at the time, and her mom answered “yes.”

Sluss is expected to be in attendance at the Super Bowl. She has been sharing posts about the Rams going to the big game, and since they will be playing at home — in Sluss’ home city — it’s more than likely that she will attend. If the Rams win, it’s possible that Sluss and Funk will finally confirm their relationship with an on-field kiss!

