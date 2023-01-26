Fans Gush Over Former ‘Bachelor’ Winner’s Exciting News

A former “Bachelor” winner just shared huge news and the fan-favorite contestant has everybody gushing over her revelation. Hannah Ann Sluss was briefly engaged to Peter Weber in 2020 after his “The Bachelor” season, but the engagement did not last long. Weber ended things with Sluss long before the finale of his season aired, saying at the time he wanted to reunite with Madison Prewett. During that same time period, however, he hooked up with his former “Bachelorette” flame, Hannah Brown, and reconnected with Kelley Flanagan, a contestant from his season who is also his current flame.

When Weber blindsided Sluss and broke off their engagement, she told him, “You took away from me my first engagement,” detailed Us Weekly. She also told him, “Word of advice. If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.” After the finale aired, Sluss opened up about the aftermath of the difficult situation in an Instagram post. “It takes guts to trust once again, to rebuild the courage to be vulnerable and transparent.” Ultimately, Sluss followed her own advice and found her Mr. Right. As of January 25, her Mr. Right is now officially her future husband too.

Hannah Ann Sluss Is Engaged to Jake Funk

@hannahannsluss The surprise at the end he had for me 🥹🤍 ♬ original sound – fantasyfilm

Sluss took to TikTok to share her exciting news: she’s engaged! Funk, a professional football player, chose a dreamy engagement spot in an exotic location and surprised the former “Bachelor” star. She showed off her stunning engagement ring along with her smiling beau and the romantic scene he set for the magical moment. While Sluss has not revealed where she and her new fiance are currently vacationing, she recently shared some highlights in a recent Instagram post. Several followers recognized the gorgeous resort as a spot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and it appears to have made the perfect backdrop for Funk’s proposal to Sluss.

A few fellow “Bachelor Nation” personalities gushed over Sluss in the comments section of her TikTok video. Flanagan wrote, “So happy for you!! Congrats, congrats, congrats,” and both Tammy Ly and Mykenna Dorn added congratulatory notes too. Prewett, who recently married her dream guy Grant Troutt, commented, “STOP [crying emoji] So excited for you my girl!! Congrats!!!!!”

Sluss’ Engagement to Funk Received Lots of ‘Bachelor Nation’ Love

The news of Funk and Sluss’ engagement had fans from “Bachelor Nation” gushing alongside former contestants. In just 12 hours, almost 1,700 people commented on her TikTok post, and a Reddit post about the proposal received almost 800 likes and over 200 comments in the same timeframe.

“Holy Dwayne the Rock Johnson that’s a massive stone,” declared one Redditor.

“Happy for her! I feel like she’s someone that stayed true to herself, was kind to everyone, stuck to her brand even though some people criticized her for it,” added another.

“Damn. [Peter’s] final 2 getting engaged/married before he does. That’s crazy. If he lets Victoria get engaged to Greg…. Chile. But congrats Hannah Ann,” someone else quipped. As “The Bachelor” fans will remember, Weber’s final three women were Victoria Fuller, Sluss, and Prewett. Fuller is now dating Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

“Congratulations to Hannah Ann! I wish her and Jake a lifetime of happiness. And that ring is freaking gorgeous, Neil Lane could never,” commented another “Bachelor” fan.