‘Bachelor’ Winner Celebrates Marriage in Blowout Reception

Aformer winner of “The Bachelor” is now a married woman, and she held a fabulous reception over the weekend to celebrate. Hannah Ann Sluss received Peter Weber’s final rose during season 24 of “The Bachelor” and the two got engaged. Their relationship did not last long, but she is now married to NFL player Jake Funk.

Sluss and Funk got married in Italy in June, and now they are back in the United States. The duo chose to get married privately, without guests. They made up for it, however, with their Miami, Florida bash. Bachelor Nation was well represented during the July 13 event.

Hannah Ann Sluss Let Her Planning Team Surprise Her

The former “Bachelor” star told People, “It’s a huge celebration, so it’s definitely not subdued.” She gave the planning team the green light to “figure it out” while she was in Europe with Funk, and she knew the results would “Be a little bit of a surprise, honestly.”

A handful of familiar Bachelor Nation faces were in attendance. Arie and Lauren Luyendyk attended, as did Andi Dorfman and her husband. Tayshia Adams, Amanda Stanton, and Victoria Fuller were also at the reception bash, too.

Sluss explained, “It’s been fun because I’ve been to most of their weddings. So it’s neat how we’ve all been able to support one another and be at each other’s big life events.”

During the cocktail hour, the newlyweds paid tribute to their hometowns with Tennessee whiskey and Maryland crab cakes. Sluss grew up in Tennessee, while Funk is originally from Maryland.

“The cake was a complete surprise,” Sluss noted in an Instagram story. It appeared she was thrilled with everything her planning team incorporated into the event.

A paella buffet served as the main course for the reception.

‘The Bachelor’ Alum Wanted to ‘Shine Like a Diamond’ at Her Reception

“The Bachelor” star told People, “I really wanted to shine like a diamond” for the party. She wore a sparkly dress from Jaxon James.

“This reception is special because it’s the first time our friends will see us married and wearing our rings. We’re excited to share that moment,” Sluss noted.

Sluss noted that the DJ for the reception was a favorite of Funk’s whom he flew into Miami from Los Angeles to play for them.

After the event, Sluss shared an array of photos on her Instagram page. “God blessed the broken road that lead (sic) me straight to you,” the bride wrote in the caption of her post.

She continued, “Came back from Italy to celebrate with our favorite people. Each person has played a special role in our lives and we are so grateful to have the greatest family & friends ever!”

Sluss also shared a photo of her with a good friend in an Instagram story. She wrote, “Shout out to @sarahlanderss for talking me into going on [a] date with J 2 years ago and now we’re here!”

On one of her Instagram posts filled with reception highlights, Sluss commented, “The last video is blurry but needed a permanent spot on my feed– my dad dancing.”

Bachelor Nation gushed over the bride.

“Your dress is 🔥, so stunning and beautiful. You definitely deserve the best! So glad you met the love of your life and got your forever Prince Charming. Many blessings to you both,” one fan wrote on Sluss’ Instagram page.

Another fan commented, “Such a joy being able to follow along…❤️Congratulations! So happy for you! One my faves from Bachelor❤️ so happy you found your Prince!🥰❤️”

Someone else shared, “I love everything about this @hannahann! Everyday we get a taste into this magical wedding, yacht party, reunion! The planning must have been so exciting and exhausting!! Best wishes and thanks for sharing your wedding!”