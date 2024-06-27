‘Bachelor’ Winner Marries NFL Player in Intimate Italian Wedding

A former “The Bachelor” married her professional football player beau in a beautiful Italian wedding ceremony. Hannah Ann Sluss, who was briefly engaged to season 24 lead Peter Weber, is now wed to Detroit Lions player Jake Funk.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Ann Sluss & Jake Funk Wed in Tuscany, Italy

On June 27, People shared details on Sluss’ wedding to Funk. The pair had a beautiful, but intimate, wedding at a twelfth-century castle. “We decided it would just be us and to really focus on the commitment and significance of marriage,” “The Bachelor” star told the media outlet.

“It’s easy to get caught up in all the glitz and glam,” Sluss noted. She added, “So having our wedding just for us made the most sense and made it meaningful.”

The couple chose Italy for their nuptials because they wanted someplace they had both been before. People noted that Sluss has attended cooking classes in Italy for the past two summers. Tuscany, however, was a new destination for her.

Sluss chose to walk down the aisle accompanied by Italian music. She chose a gown from the Indiana boutique The Wedding Studio, a place she first learned about via HGTV.

“The Bachelor” star found her dress while the couple lived in Indiana briefly as Funk played for the Indianapolis Colts. Sluss gushed, “It’s exactly what I wanted. I felt it was simple enough, yet elegant and timeless.”

“Gosh you guys!! So excited for you!🤍 @hannahann you gorgy queen,✨” gushed fellow “Bachelor” alum Lauren Luyendyk.

Amanda Stanton added, “Beautiful @hannahann 🤍 so happy for you two!!”

“Stunning!! Love you guys, ❤️❤️” commented fellow “Bachelor” contestant Kelley Flanagan.

As People noted, Flanagan dated Weber after his splits from both Sluss and Madison Prewett.

‘The Bachelor’ Newlywed & Her Husband Will Celebrate With Loved Ones in July

The newlyweds will spend some extra time in Tuscany before jetting off to Switzerland to honeymoon.

Funk explained “We are doing two in one, which made sense for us,” in doing the Italian wedding and Swiss honeymoon back-to-back. “We could just knock both of those out and then not have to wait until after football season to have an actual honeymoon.”

Sluss told People, “We plan to indulge in food and cooking classes and really start off our marriage by teaching him how to cook.”

They also plan to have a July celebration in Miami, Florida to celebrate with an extended group of family and friends. While the couple has moved frequently due to Funk’s professional football career, they have a home in Miami and have considered that their home base of sorts.

Before the couple jetted off to Tuscany, Sluss told People, they hosted a celebration with their families. She shared, “For us, we really wanted our families to feel included and involved. So we had a celebration with just our family.”

She explained, “That was really great for us because at a lot of weddings I’ve been to, there’s so much happening all at once.”

The bride said her biggest piece of advice to others planning their wedding was “Do whatever makes you and your husband feel your best and whatever will make you the most excited.”