WATCH: Hannah Brown and Her New Boyfriend Star in a Music Video Together

Hannah Brown’s new boyfriend has already dropped to one knee and proposed.

Well, Adam Woolard actually appeared alongside the former Bachelorette as she made her music video debut for Jordan Davis’ new single, “Almost Maybes.”

Throughout the video, Brown and Davis are working through past relationships to get to each other as the country music musician sings, “No, it wouldn’t be no you and me right now if it weren’t for the almost maybes.”

Featured as one of her “almost maybes,” Brown’s new man was alongside her as she made her music video dreams come true.

According to the Hannah B and Adam Fan Page, a fan Instagram account, Brown discussed the possibility on her Instagram Story six months ago.

“This is one of my, like, cheesy dreams that I have,” the Dancing With the Stars champion said in the video. “But yes I would love to be in a music video. I want to be the music video girl, I think it would be really fun.”

It is unclear if filming this music video is how the pair connected.

Brown and Woolard Became Instagram Official on Valentine’s Day

Brown and Woolard confirmed rumors of their romance on Valentine’s day.

The former Miss Alabama shared a photo of the two kissing on horseback on her Instagram story, with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

He has likely appeared in her Story before, as she posted photos with men’s feet and holding a man’s hand, but his face was never featured.

Though his Instagram account is private, the life coach shared a photo of the two snuggling according to a screengrab of his page. He captioned the photo, “My sweetie.”

While this is the first time they have publicly confirmed their romance, the two have been photographed walking in Los Angeles and eating in Nashville.

According to E! News, the couple is “getting serious.” Their source revealed, “They instantly connected from the moment they met. He gives her butterflies and she hasn’t been this happy in a very long time.”

Brown’s last known romance was her engagement to her season’s winner, Jed Wyatt. While fans hoped she would reconcile with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, the two have maintained they are just friends.

Matt James Approves of Woolard

Current Bachelor, Matt James, forged a friendship with Brown while quarantining together in Florida earlier in the pandemic as a part of “The Quarantine Crew.” Since then, the two have stayed close and James even revealed he met Woolard.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima, James revealed, “I couldn’t approve more. I actually had a chance to meet him and he’s incredible.”

The real estate broker, who is Cameron’s best friend and roommate, added, “He’s a really good guy and I’m excited for Hannah and Tyler because I think people can see they can co-exist. They can be happy with people that aren’t Tyler and Hannah.”

For Cameron’s part, he has been recently linked to model Camila Kendra.

