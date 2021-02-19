Is Hannah Brown’s Brother Dating Her Ex-Fiance’s Ex-Girlfriend?

This former Bachelorette isn’t the only person in her family who has a new love interest — at least, according to Instagram.

Hannah Brown recently went Instagram official with her new love, posting a photo of herself and beau Adam Woolard to her IG story on Valentine’s Day. Not even one week later, Hannah’s brother Patrick shared a photo with a woman that isn’t unfamiliar to his sister’s past. Patrick Brown posed with Haley Stevens in a photo on his Instagram story.

While it’s unclear if Patrick and Haley are dating, he added the kiss emoji to his post — and she shared the photo as well, adding the same emoji. The two didn’t look particularly “loved up,” but fans are super curious about the connection nonetheless. You can see the photo of Patrick and Haley here.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Song Patrick Brown Chose to Accompany the Photo May Be Revealing

It’s entirely possible that Patrick and Haley are just friends, but there was a lot more going on in the photo of the two of them that had fans wonder if the two are indeed an item.

“Ready to celebrate you this weekend… bud,” Patrick captioned the picture, adding two emoji. He also chose a very specific song to play; Ashley McBryde’s “American Scandal.”

“Don’t tell me the world couldn’t handle a good old-fashioned American scandal,” were the lyrics that printed out on Patrick’s photo.

Haley then re-posted the photo with a caption — and emoji — of her own.

“Can’t wait bro,” she wrote, with the kissing emoji tacked on the end.

Redditors were quick to jump to conclusions with this one — and perhaps rightfully so.

“So let me get this straight: Patrick is having sex with a woman that had sex with the man that had sex with his sister? I need to sit down,” wrote one Reddit user.

“I can’t get over the absolute mess of it all. It’s truly hilarious to me,” added another.

“Can someone please take me through a hypothetical of how this even happens? Are there a shortage of people in the south?” questioned a third.

Haley Stevens Previously Spoke out When Hannah Brown Had Her Heart Broken by Jed Wyatt

There likely isn’t any bad blood between Hannah Brown and Haley Stevens, despite the fact that they both dated the same guy. Haley claimed that she and Jed were still together when he decided to go on The Bachelorette. Hannah found this out after falling for Jed, and Haley expressed sympathy at the time.

“It’s been a roller coaster. The hardest part is that there was this other woman involved who knew nothing about me. As hurt as I was, that was tough. I’m not the only person who had my heart ripped out,” Haley told People Magazine back in 2019.

“It’s heartbreaking for her. And it makes me sad that this made her sad. I’ve had the opportunity to take ownership for what I did wrong. I should have had a higher standard for the things I wanted. And if I had known this would go so far, I would have said, this is unacceptable. This was supposed to be Hannah’s love story. I don’t know if there is anyone in the country who can sympathize with her like I can. I know how it feels to be blindsided. And I will never be in that situation again,” Haley added.

