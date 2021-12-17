Hannah Brown Hints ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Knew Colton Underwood Was Gay

Hannah Brown opened up Colton Underwood, and what the women on his season of “The Bachelor” really thought of him.

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s “The Michelle Collins Show,” the former “Bachelorette” star talked about Underwood coming out as gay earlier this year and she admitted that she likes him “better as a gay man,” although she noted that the former football player is “still almost like uncomfortable with this new life, [because] he has never allowed himself to be who he is.”

“I think it’s really cool that he’s finally being able to, for the first time, be himself, which is weird that I’m saying that [because] I dated him and he was gay the whole time,” she added.

Hannah also hinted that some of the women on the show had a feeling Colton was gay as he was courting them as “The Bachelor.”

“Yeah…I think a lot of the girls knew, I think,” Hannah revealed. “[We thought] ‘No, surely he’s not gay. He’s the bachelor.’ You’re like, ‘Okay, maybe he’s just not what we thought he was gonna be.’ You know? And that is the case a lot of times for reality TV. You don’t really know the full person. And so I was like, ‘Oh, well I just misjudged [who] I thought I was going to meet,’ [and I was] trying to drop down the expectations, but it all makes so much more sense with just who he was and the mirage.”

Hannah Revealed That Something Was ‘Off’ When Colton Kissed Her

In her tell-all book, ”God Bless This Mess,” Hannah admitted that something didn’t feel right when Colton kissed her on their “Bachelor” dates.

“I kept getting the feeling that something was off,” Brown wrote in her book, per Insider. “A feeling like he didn’t even want to be kissing me, you know? Some of the other girls felt like something was off, too, and honestly, I didn’t know what to think.”

Some of Colton’s ladies even critiqued his kissing technique.

On “Bachelor in paradise” in 2019, Derek Peth questioned Caitlin Clemmens, Sydney Lotuaco, and Tayshia Adams about their worst kissing experience and they all agreed that Colton was the worst kisser they’d ever locked lips with, according to Us Weekly. Tayshia did say Colton’s kissing improved by the time she made it to the Fantasy Suite with him.

Colton Apologized to the Ladies He Dated on ‘The Bachelor’

Two years after he starred as “The Bachelor”—and months after he broke up with his Bachelor Nation girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, Colton came out as gay in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” he told GMA’s Robin Roberts. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing.”

Colton apologized to the women he dated on the “The Bachelor” and admitted he shouldn’t have been a lead on the rose-filled reality show.

“Do I regret being the Bachelor? Do I regret handling it the way that I did? I do,” he admitted. “I do think I could’ve handled it better. I just wish I wouldn’t have dragged people into the mess of figuring out who I was.”

