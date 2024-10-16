Hannah Brown Moves on Weeks After Booking Wedding Venue

Season 28 “Dancing with the Stars” champion Hannah Brown revealed big personal news. Brown and her fiance, Adam Woolard, have taken a big next step in their relationship.

Brown and Woolard moved away from Los Angeles, California to Nashville, Tennesse, in early 2023, E! News noted. After debuting their romance in February 2021, the couple lived together in Los Angeles for a while.

Now, after being in Nashville for more than a year and renting a home together, they are moving on and embracing home ownership. Brown shared that while they are staying in Nashville, they have purchased their first house together.

Hannah Brown & Adam Woolard Just Closed on Their New House

On October 15, Brown took to Instagram to share the news. She gushed, “We’re officially home owners!”

“Having a house to make a home has been a life dream of mine,” Brown added.

She noted, “I am so honored to be able to create spaces that will hold precious memories and to live the big and small life moments between the walls.”

The Instagram post included just two photos. The first showed Woolard and Brown standing on the front stoop of their new home. The second was a selfie that was a closer crop that showed the couple’s big smiles.

Brown shared in her caption, “This house is so sweet already, but to make this OUR family home will be the greatest privilege.”

In a string of Instagram Stories posted on October 15, Brown shared a few additional tidbits about the big news. “So excited for this next chapter and to bring y’all along for it all,” she wrote.

She also shared, “Today is signing day on the new house. I’m so excited for, just, this next chapter. It feels like a lot but it’s all good.”

Brown explained, “It’s just moving me in this direction. So, I’m pumped. I’m about to do a walk through and then go sign and we’re doing it! We got a house!”

Fans Are Excited for the DWTS Champion

After Brown shared the news that she and Woodard had closed on their home, their real estate company, The Noel Collective shared some additional details on their Instagram page.

“We were able to beat out multiple offers and secure them their Nashville dream home,” the post’s caption began. The note continued, “Thank you for trusting us and cheers to the permanent roots you have put down in Nashville!”

On September 21, Brown had teased the big purchase via her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “A late night celebration because… WE GOT THE HOUSE!” The short video she included showed her with Woolard, toasting with drinks at a restaurant.

In an additional Instagram Story, Brown wrote, “Thank you for all your prayers! We are so excited for this next season as HOMEOWNERS!!!”

“Dancing with the Stars” and “The Bachelorette” fans left hundreds of supportive comments on Brown’s new Instagram post.

“Oh my goodness, Hannah I love the front porch,” one Instagram user noted.

“You’ve always had the best design taste! Can’t wait to see how you decorate,” another wrote.

“I ❤️ this porch and I can see a big swing to sit on in the evenings when the weather cools,” added another fan of the home’s front porch.

Someone else gushed, “This brings tears to my eyes..your home in each other where you’ve found a home 🏡 to create memories for a lifetime. 🙏❤️”