Hannah Brown Sends Prayers to Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy

Former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown shared a couple of posts to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 27, 2022, about the situation unfolding in the Ukraine.

Brown, who competed on — and won — “Dancing With the Stars,” sent her love and support to Peta Murgatroyd, whose husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was in the Ukraine for work when the unrest began and is unable to leave.

“There are so many people in Ukraine right now who are just terrified and scared,” Brown said in a video posted to her Stories.

“My good friend, Peta, her husband Maks is in Ukraine right now, and it’s super scary. I asked what she needed, and she just needs prayers. So I know I have a lot of prayer warriors out here, and if you will just lift up Maks and Peta, and their family, in your prayers — and just all the people in the Ukraine that are trying to get out, the people that are fighting for their country, it’s just really heartbreaking,” Brown continued.

Murgatroyd Said She’s ‘Going Through Hell’

Chmerkovskiy is in his home country of Ukraine where he was working as a judge on the country’s version of DWTS. In a candid video shared to his Instagram account, Chmerkovskiy revealed that he was initially told that he was safe and that he didn’t need to evacuate. Now that the unrest started, it’s not safe for him to approach the border, and he is essentially stuck in the Ukraine for the foreseeable future.

Chmerkovskiy’s family, including Murgatroyd and the couple’s son, Shai, his parents, and his brother, Val, are all praying for his safety — and his return.

Just two hours after Brown’s posts, Murgatroyd shared that she’s having a very hard time with her husband in such danger. “Although I’m going through hell right now and I want it all to end…their [sic] is light that shines through the darkness,” she captioned a photo of some cookies that a neighbor baked for her.

“Strangers baked me cookies and proudly brought them to my door. They stood there with smiles so wide. Let me repeat….strangers, whom I don’t talk to thought that they should get in their kitchen and bake me cookies. They also took it upon themselves to google if I was allergic to anything, just to make sure they weren’t hurting me,” Murgatroyd continued.

“I welled up. They said ‘Anything you need, we are here for you.’ I’m a cancer by zodiac. I’m already emotional and these acts of kindness push me over the edge,” she added.

Brown Said the Situation in Ukraine Is ‘Heavy on [Her] Heart’

In her videos, Brown said that the situation in the Ukraine is “super heartbreaking” and revealed that it has been “heavy on [her] heart.”

“When you’re praying just pray for peace for Peta, pray for Maks to be able to return home safe, his safety, and just for all those that are just really hurting right now,” Brown said. She went on to share a video of Bethenny Frankel who spoke about her non-profit’s efforts to help those in need overseas.

Murgatroyd is grateful for the love, support, and prayers she has received during this incredibly difficult time.

“Thank you to EVERYONE who has reached out, whether it be by text/calls/DM’s/email/comments/street/post office….people I haven’t spoken to in 15 years have found me on social just to pray for me. It’s beyond and it means the world to me,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram on February 27, 2022.

