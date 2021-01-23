Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Spotted with Rumored Boyfriend

More than a year after her tumultuous outing as Bachelorette, Hannah Brown has once again sparked romance rumors after being spotted with a new mystery man.

On January 21, Bachelor Nation Scoop shared a photo of the pageant queen submitted by a fan. The photo clearly shows Brown and a man whose face is partially obscured behind fruit while eating in a Nashville restaurant.

The celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi was quick to name the man in question as Adam Woolard, a model and meditation coach. According to an anonymous tip of theirs, the couple has been together “for a while now,” and “he’s a super attractive and an all-around good guy.” This tip has not been verified.

Brown follows Woolard on Instagram, though his account is private. She did tease a possible romance when she posted a video arm-in-arm with a man whose face was never seen.

Despite sparking romance rumors with her Dancing with the Stars professional partner, Alan Bersten, Brown has not publicly dated anyone since ending her engagement with her season winner Jed Wyatt after it was revealed he went on The Bachelorette with a secret girlfriend. She also sparked romance rumors with her season’s runner-up, Tyler Cameron, while quarantining with him and his friends. They have since revealed nothing romantic occurred and they are just friends.

The woman who is affectionately known as “Alabama Hannah” was first introduced to the franchise on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Woolard Is Being Compared to Cameron

Some Bachelor Nation fans are holding out hope for Brown to reconcile with Cameron after he came in as her season’s runner-up. It seemed something might happen during her After the Final Rose special when she asked him to meet away from the cameras.

The two have since had a rocky relationship, including being forced to quarantine together despite not getting along, but have come out the other end as friends.

Still, when DeuxMoi shared one of his headshots, fans were quick to send in messages such as “Resembles Tyler Cameron I think. Just more facial hair” and “Is it just me or does he look like he could be Tyler’s brother?”

The comparison is not that shocking since Cameron is also a brunette model.

Cameron Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Camila Kendra

Since his time on The Bachelorette, Cameron has been rumored to be dating multiple women. While Brown is among them, the latest rumors center on model Camila Kendra.

E! News shared photos of the possible couple earlier this month. The photos were taken after they drove to New York City from his home state of Florida.

According to an eyewitness of theirs, they were “very giddy, laughing and holding hands during that time.”

However, a source told the outlet, “Tyler and Camila both live in Florida so they have kept in touch and made plans to see each other these last couple of months.” They added, “They are both into each other but it’s a stretch to say she’s his girlfriend.”

READ NEXT: Expectant Parents Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Reveal Sex of Their Twins