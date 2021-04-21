Former Bachelorette Looks for Love in New Dating Competition

Hannah Brown has returned to reality television for another shot at love in the upcoming reboot of The Celebrity Dating Game.

The former Bachelorette will “pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors” according to ABC. However, this latest iteration of the 1965 gameshow now hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton has a twist – Brown’s identity will remain a secret while Bolton sings parody songs about the star chalked full of clues.

“Hannah Brown is one of the guests,” Bolton revealed on Entertainment Tonight. “I wound up, at one point, singing ‘I found someone, she’s from Tuscaloosa. She was on The Bachelorette.’”

The Grammy winner also references Brown’s failed engagement, singing “She’s been moving on since Jed did her wrong.” Another lyric, “And I remember the windmill, talking about that fire in her eyes” hints at the Alabama native’s famous fantasy suite date.

Brown previously competed on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor before taking over as the lead of the franchise. Despite getting engaged, news of former fiancé Jed Wyatt going on the show with a girlfriend split the couple.

She has also been linked to runner-up Tyler Cameron, but the pair insist their post-show relationship never turned romantic.

Bolton Remained Coy When Asked if Brown Met Her Boyfriend on the Show

Brown recently revealed she has a new boyfriend – Adam Woolard. But, did she meet him on the show?

When Entertainment Tonight asked Bolton that question, he played it coy. He said, “That’s a very good question because there definitely was chemistry going on between people during the show.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion has yet to reveal how she met the model and life coach. However, the pair were both featured in country singer Jordan Davis’ “Almost Maybes” music video.

The pair had sparked speculation after photos emerged of them in Nashville. After some hints in her Instagram Story, she eventually confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” the former pageant queen wrote in her Instagram Story while tagging Woolard in a photo of the two kissing on horseback. He also shared a photo of her for the holiday, posting a photo of the pair embracing with the caption, “My sweetie.”

Other Single Celebrities Will Appear on the Show

Each episode will follow two single celebrities trying to find love or at least a good date. While many of the celebrity guests remain unknown, viewers can also expect to see Taye Diggs and Iggy Azalea among the star-studded guests appearing on The Celebrity Dating Game.

When discussing the All American actor, Bolton teased on Entertainment Tonight, “Taye Diggs was one of my favorite people on the show, of all the episodes.”

The stars could be anyone, as ABC teased that they come from “television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love.”

The Celebrity Dating Game will premiere on ABC this summer, airing Monday, June 14.

