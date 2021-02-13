Former ‘Bachelorette’ Lead Slammed for ‘Weak’ Response to Chris Harrison Controversy

Bachelor Nation has been speaking out in support of BIPOC this week after franchise host Chris Harrison‘s interview with Rachel Lindsay on ExtraTV went viral.

On Friday evening, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown took to her Instagram stories to post her response to the controversy surrounding Harrison and the Bachelor franchise in general.

“Hey ya’ll. I’ve been catching up and reading about everything that’s been going on in Bachelor Nation, and, Lord knows I’ve made mistakes. But I have learned this past year that if we want to move forward, we have to confront where we have fallen short. And it’s so important that we lift up and listen and value and encourage under represented voices. We just have to be better. And while being accountable has helped me evolve so much as a person, I’m still not a perfect person. But I do remain committed to the work, and I’m so humbled and truly grateful to be on this journey and can only hope that I encourage others to educate themselves to go on the journey as well,” Brown said in a series of videos.

Shortly after Brown posted these videos, several fans have taken to social media to slam her response, calling it “weak,” especially after she’s been at the center of insensitive content in the past.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Brown’s Response Has Not Been Well Received Amongst Fans

Brown took some time to respond — longer than other members of Bachelor Nation — and when she did post, fans were quick to knock what she said. A massive Reddit thread in the r/bachelor subreddit lists all of the people who have responded to what’s going on.

Once Brown’s name came up and people listened to what she had to say, Redditors posted their feelings.

“Hannah B’s stories were a weak take,” one Redditor commented.

“She was really vague! Pretty much repeated everything she’s already said about needing to be better and continue learning,” added another.

“Past the point of disappointment with HB,” echoed a third.

“I just watched it and it was a whole lotta nothing lol,” wrote a fourth.

Fans seemed to expect more from Brown, who has a huge platform, with 2.6 million followers on Instagram. She did not mention Harrison, Rachel Lindsay, Matt James, or Rachael Kirkconnell in her posts.

Hannah Brown Previously Apologized for Saying the ‘N-Word’ While Singing a Rap Song on Instagram

Brown went through a big learning experience of her own last year after she sang the “N-word” while singing along to rap song “Rockstar” by DaBaby. Brown received backlash almost immediately after she posted the video.

She issued an apology and vowed to do better.

“I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse, and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt that I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better,” she wrote in a post uploaded to her Instagram story.

Brown has also come under scrutiny for her past; a photo of her at a “plantation party” has been circulating, and was uploaded to Reddit last week.

READ NEXT: Rachael Kirkconnell on ‘The Bachelor’ 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know