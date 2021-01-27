Is Hannah Godwin Planning to Have a Baby With Dylan Barbour?

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour have been engaged for about a year and a half now, and the two are looking ahead to the future! Godwin and Barbour haven’t gotten married just yet, thanks, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic that slowed or stopped wedding plans for people all over the world.

Godwin and Barbour met while filming Bachelor in Paradise. They got engaged in Mexico on the show’s finale, and have been enjoying life together ever since.

Godwin is very active on social media, and often shares updates about her life with her followers. This week, she chose to open a question box for her fans to tell her their assumptions about her, and she would respond with “true” or “false.” Unsurprisingly, there were quite a few curious minds wondering about her relationship with Barbour, when the two planned on exchanging vows, and whether or not she wants to have kids.

Hannah Godwin Wants 2 to 3 Kids

“You want a lot of kids one day,” was the assumption that one fan wrote in. While Godwin isn’t planning on getting pregnant tomorrow, she did share that the assumption was true.

“It’d be cool to have 2-3 one day,” she wrote. She went on to share that she recently made an appointment with an energy healer who told her that she was going to have more than one child.

“So, I went to an energy healer the other day and she told me I had 3 kids in my future, so [who] knows?” Godwin wrote.

It’s more likely that Godwin and Barbour will start off with a puppy. When the two were in quarantine in 2020, Barbour told Us Weekly that “puppy fever” was “through the roof.”

Hannah Godwin Will Change Her Last Name to Barbour When She Marries Dylan

Godwin was also asked if she would change her name to Barbour once she gets married, and she did reveal that’s the plan.

“Another Hannah B. in the house?” Godwin joked. “But true! I think I’ll do Hannah Godwin Barbour. Leigh, you were great and all, but I’m so attached to Hannah ‘G,'” she wrote, referring to her middle name.

“OMG what do I do for my Instagram name?” Godwin asked, adding two crying with laughter emoji. “I just thought of that.”

Godwin was also asked if she and Barbour were planning on getting married in 2021.

“IDK? With COVID and stuff, it’s hard to plan. I will say, we have a call set up this week with one of our planners,” she said, adding in the emoji of the monkey covering its eyes.

About a year ago, the couple opened up about their impending wedding in an interview with People Magazine. The two simply aren’t in any kind of rush, and seemed to want to focus on their respective careers at the time.

“It takes a lot of time to plan a wedding. We are so busy. Our schedules are already insane,” Godwin told the outlet. At the very least, it sounds like they may be getting closer to setting a date in 2021!

