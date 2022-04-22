Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Give Major Wedding Update

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are finally in wedding planning mode. The couple fell in love and got engaged during season 6 of “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2019, and fans have been waiting for details on their wedding.

In 2020, Godwin told Us Weekly that she wasn’t “rushing” her wedding planning during the coronavirus pandemic. “The wedding planning journey I put to a little bit of a pause just with COVID and everything,” she said at the time. “And we’re trying to wait to see what the state of the world is going to be in the next year or two. So, for now, I’m Pinterest boarding it and saving photos and we’re talking about it and getting excited about it.”

Nearly three years after their beachside proposal in Sayulita, Mexico, Godwin and Barbour have their wedding plans in full motion.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Checked Out a Wedding Venue in Europe

Barbour previously teased a spring 2023 wedding date, telling Us, “It takes 12 months to plan a wedding, but we’re not gonna get married in the winter. We did look at venues. We have a planner.”

But during an April 2022 appearance on “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Godwin gave new details following a trip to Italy.

“We looked at our very first wedding venue on our trip in Europe,” Godwin told hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young. “We were always curious to see what a venue in Italy would be like, at least just for inspo. I like the idea of European vibes. …It was Villa Balbiano in Lake Como. It was just unreal. I’m worried I set [the bar] a little too high! I get the hype, but I don’t know if we’re going to do it there.”

“Of course we loved it, but logistically we would have to talk through how that would work,” the bride-to-be added. “At least by looking at that first, we can come back to California and take bits and pieces and compare it to the beautiful venue we saw.”

Godwin revealed that if she and Barbour do decide to have their wedding overseas, they would “downsize” the guest list.

“We kind of liked the idea of that too, where it would be a little bit smaller and more intimate,” Godwin said. “But the only way I would do it is if we could have all of our people there.”

Godwin added that Italy could also be an ideal honeymoon spot for the newlyweds even if they don’t have their wedding there.

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Paused Their Wedding Planning For Another Big Reason

The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t the only thing that put a pause on the couple’s wedding planning. In February 2022, Godwin and Barbour answered fan questions about their delayed wedding plans and revealed that they put the brakes on their upcoming nuptials to buy a house in San Diego.

“So yeah, the whole wedding update thing,” Godwin said earlier this year, per People. “We did a lot of research and all of this stuff, and then all of a sudden, we decided to buy a new house. And there’s only so much money in the world. So, coming soon. I’m sorry.”

Godwin did share some ideas for her dream wedding dress, telling fans, “Part of me wants simple, but then I’m like… I can always wear a simple dress. You know? Maybe I go big, like Vogue. I don’t really know.”

