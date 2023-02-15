‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Pair Tease Major Wedding Planning Progress

A fan-favorite pair from “Bachelor in Paradise” is finally ready to get married, and they have been teasing lots of fun planning tidbits lately. Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour fell in love during season 6 of “The Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” spinoff series, and they have been happily together ever since then. Although they got engaged in their 2019 season finale, they were in no rush to actually get married. This year, however, they have shifted gears and are now pinning down all the most essential details for their wedding. They have not revealed everything to curious fans, but they have shared some fun details people will not want to miss.

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Will Wed in August 2023

On January 30, Godwin and Barbour shared big news on their Instagram pages. “August ’23” the caption wed, with groom and bride emojis included. Fans and fellow “Bachelor Nation” colleagues were thrilled to see that update and flooded the Instagram post with congratulatory notes.

“Yayyy!!! Very happy for you both,” wrote Hannah Brown, who had been on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” alongside Godwin. Cassie Randolph, from the same season, added an “Eek!!!” along with three red heart emojis.

“Alexa play about damn time by lizzo,” quipped another commenter.

More recently, Godwin answered some fan questions via a string of Instagram stories, and “The Bachelor” Reddit sub buzzed over one particular question. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star teased that their wedding would happen in one of four places: Italy, San Diego, Mexico, or France. Godwin and Barbour live in San Diego already, and some fans noted the couple had looked at wedding venues in both Italy and France. Italy won Godwin’s poll, followed by San Diego. However, some Redditors shared their hunch that the nuptials will take place in France.

“I think France. All the other ones are expected. No other reason she would put France on there,” suggested one poster.

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Are Busy Pinning Down Details

A video the couple shared on YouTube provided a couple of additional tidbits. They admitted they now had a date and venue, but admitted that they had planned nothing else yet. The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars noted they wanted to keep the wedding “pretty intimate,” and they envisioned their guest list would include about 120 people. Godwin and Barbour revealed the wedding would not be in the United States, and they also admitted they had previously chosen a venue they felt they should be excited about, but truly weren’t. The place they are getting married is one their wedding planners suggested early on, but Godwin and Barbour dismissed the idea until more recently when they thought they’d discovered it themselves.

On February 13, Godwin shared a glimpse of a wedding dress shopping excursion. The caption of her Instagram post teased she was “playing dress up,” and she revealed a couple of gowns she tried on while shopping. It seems likely she picked neither of those, but “Bachelor Nation” loved them. The first dress Godwin shared seemed to be the favorite, by far, so many “Bachelor” fans will be eager to see what she ultimately chose if she found something she loved even more.

“Ok but that first one is a dream,” commented former “Bachelor” star Madison Prewett.

“Wow this is the wedding content we’ve been waiting for,” read another comment.