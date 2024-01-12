Hannah Ann Sluss Thinks ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Producers Might Surprise Fans

Hannah Ann Sluss, the winner of season 24 of “The Bachelor,” is revealing who she thinks will be named the “Golden Bachelorette,” but she also believes producers could surprise fans.

Since the network behind the famed franchise began casting for a “Golden Bachelorette,” fans have circulated many possible names, including “Golden Bachelor” finalists Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin and contestants Susan Noles and Joan Vassos. One of that group of women is Sluss’s pick.

Producers have not yet announced a timeline for a “Golden Bachelorette.” First, a new season of “The Bachelor” and possibly “The Bachelorette” will air. In fact, producers have indicated that people shouldn’t expect a rushed schedule. Sluss made her comments in an exclusive interview with US Sun.

The show is already looking for applicants, however.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Sluss Is Hoping the ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Is Leslie Fhima, But She Thinks Producers Could ‘Throw You for a Loop’

Sluss told US Sun that she hopes Fhima, who was left broken-hearted in the final episode y “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner, gets the “Golden Bachelorette” nod.

“I would love it to be Leslie, just because I know her and I’m rooting for her love story.”

However, she isn’t sure it will be Fhima. Sometimes, she said, the producers “throw you for a loop and they won’t use someone on the past season.”

She explained: “I know in the past with The Bachelor, they brought out some other people or one of the bachelors who no one knew, no one was invested… or haven’t seen their heartbreak.”

Still, Sluss told The Sun that she thinks it would be smart for producers to pick Fhima because fans are “already invested into her storyline.”

According to the Knot, Sluss, whose relationship with “Bachelor” Peter Weber didn’t make it, is now engaged to professional football player Jake Funk.

Leslie Fhima Has Spoken About Dating Again Since the ‘Golden Wedding’

Fhima, who attended the “golden wedding,” has made it clear that she’s willing to try dating again.

“I haven’t dated at all since the show,” Fhima told Entertainment Weekly. “I think I will be more open. I won’t be so picky. I used to always want the guy that would snowboard with me and go to rock concerts with me, everything — but now I don’t need everything. I just want the most important things.”

Fhima told EW that she would be interested in becoming the “Golden Bachelorette” if ABC decided to ask. The network has not announced the lead for the show at this point. Fhima said that support from fans helped her heal from her heartbreak over Turner’s rejection. During the finale, when Turner informed Fhima that he had chosen New Jersey widow Theresa Nist instead, Fhima broke down in tears.

“I felt the support so much,” she said to EW of the fan support. “Especially after the finale, people would message me about how they felt my pain, or they’d gone through the same thing, or they’d been divorced twice. I was shocked, because at first I thought that being divorced was a stigma, but there’s a lot of divorced women out there.”

READ NEXT: Leslie Fhima’s Son Likes Comment That Takes a Swipe at Theresa Nist.