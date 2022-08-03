Controversial ‘Bachelorette’ Star Issues Apology for Nasty Comments

Hayden Markowitz caused controversy on the 19th season of “The Bachelorette.” Not only did he offend dual leading ladies Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, but viewers were put off by his behavior as well.

While Hayden temporarily charmed Rachel by declaring his love for his dog, Rambo, once “The Bachelorette” got wind of his behind-the-scenes chatter about her and Gabby, all bets were off. Following his unceremonious ouster from the ABC dating show, Hayden issued an apology on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayden Markowitz Posted a Lengthy Apology for His Bachelorette Behavior

In a post shared on his Instagram page following the August 1, 2022 episode of “The Bachelorette,” Hayden described his behavior as his “absolute worst and lowest moment.”

“I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgment was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable,” he wrote, before extending his “deepest apologies” to both Gabby and Rachel.

“I take full responsibility for not being the man I was raised to be in those moments, especially towards these two wonderful deserving ladies who I truly do respect,” he added. “I really hate how this season ended, but this experience was not one that I was mentally or emotionally prepared for with the current things going on in my life.“

Hayden added that he hopes to learn from his experience on “The Bachelorette.”

Hayden Markowitz Was Caught On Camera Saying Inappropriate Things About The Bachelorette Stars

“Bachelorette” fans saw two sides of Hayden this season. One was his loving “dog dad” side as he told Rachel about his beloved Golden retriever had cancer and who he had left to film the ABC dating show.

But in less touching moments, Hayden was seen describing Bachelorette Gabby in an unflattering way. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Hayden told Gabby that she was more than “goofy,” and added, “I don’t want to say rough around the edges, but ya’ll want people to be very direct with ya’ll.” He later claimed that it was Gabby who used those words about herself.

“I don’t think I said anything wrong, to be honest with you,” he later told his male co-stars. “My dumb a** uses the same verbiage that Gabby uses to describe herself and she didn’t like that. Well, b****, maybe you shouldn’t use that word to describe yourself then.”

Other contestants noted that Hayden talked about Rachel’s breasts and said neither “Bachelorette” was up to his standards for a wife.

“They don’t hold a candle to (my ex),” Hayden was filmed saying of the two ABC leads. “I don’t want to just settle. I can tell you right now, I don’t see how any guy here could be like, I’m f***ing marrying these girls,” he said on camera.

After he opened up to Rachel about his dying dog, Hayden became miffed that she allowed another suitor to interrupt their conversation. Once contestant James Clarke told Rachel about Hayden’s behavior, she confronted him and he quickly denied saying such things, noting that it’s not in his “character” to speak like that. “The Bachelorette” wasn’t buying it, so out he went.

Amazingly, viewers have not seen the last of Hayden. According to Reality Steve, Hayden will appear on the upcoming eighth season of “Bachelor in Paradise” later in 2022.

