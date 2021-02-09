Heather Martin Update: The Former Virgin ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Today

Heather Martin is set to make her Bachelor Nation return on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. She first appeared as the contestant who had never been kissed on Colton Underwood’s season.

When Reality Steve broke the news, he wrote, “So in looking at this from the outside, it’s clear this was put together by Hannah Brown. I don’t know any other details of what I just shared, but Heather is Hannah’s BFF. They post all the time together on each other’s IG stories. Clearly, Hannah told her this would be a good idea since she’s friends with Matt (you know, Quarantine Crew and all), and I guess convinced Heather she thought the two of them would get along. Or hell, maybe at some point Heather has met or at least spoken to Matt in the past. I’m not sure.”

Her return was teased during last week’s promo, featuring Martin showing up in a white vehicle asking for Chris Harrison once arriving at the gate.

“She felt for sure this was her husband and basically did anything she could to get there and track him down,” Us Weekly quoted ABC Executive Rob Mills, who appeared on the Bachelor Recap podcast.

Martin Became an Influencer After Appearing on ‘The Bachelor’

Since appearing on the dating competition, Martin followed in the footsteps of other contestants and gained quite the social media presence. She now has 241,000 Instagram followers.

Her sponsored posts include 1800Flowers, Sweaty Betty, Athena Club, Indi, PrincessPolly.com and Smart Sweets.

According to her LinkedIn, she worked as an Assistant Program Manager for Aethercomm before going on the show.

She Is Starting a Brand With Her Sisters

Martin took to Instagram on January 27 to announce that she and her sisters, Colie and Shannon, have “been working on something really fun for a while now with the sissies and it’s coming SOON! Any guesses??”

Her latest update, on February 7, said it “is getting real real.”

While Martin has not explicitly shared that her new brand is a clothing company, the promotional photos she’s taken with her sisters features the women donning “Tilted Three” branded shirts and beanies. Colie’s best friend also commented, “CANT WAIT TO CUSTOMIZE MY OWN WARDROBE.”

Martin Starred in Lawson Bates’ ‘Song for a Girl’ Music Video

In September, Martin starred opposite Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates’ new music video for his “Song for a Girl” music video.

“It was such a blast being able to be a part of this music video! I had always joked that being in a country music video was on my bucket list so when Lawson reached out with this opportunity I was so excited,” the California native told People.

She continued, “My sister and I were able to fly out to Nashville and shoot on the most adorable farm! Definitely lived up to the dream! Lawson was amazing to work with and made the entire shoot so much fun — he had us laughing the entire time!”

Martin’s return to The Bachelor happens tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

