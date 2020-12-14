How Sacha Baron Cohen Tricked Corinne Olympios

A number of celebrities have become the target of actor Sascha Baron Cohen’s pranks over the past few years, and one of those is none other than Bachelor star Corinne Olympios.

A few months after Corinne appeared on The Bachelor, a European media outlet called her team and offered her an award for “Reality Star of the Year.”

Little did Olympios know, she was about to get duped by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Olympios Was To Be Photographed for an Italian Magazine

According to Vanity Fair, the plan was for Olympios to be photographed for the cover of an Italian magazine.

The outlet reported, “Logistics were negotiated. Wardrobe was discussed. A ‘producer’ for ‘Hot 100’ called Olympios ahead of the photoshoot to conduct a pre-interview, during which he asked the reality star standard questions about her experience on The Bachelor.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Olympios explained, “Everything was so professionally done… You would never know it was a setup. They called me about hair and makeup, this, that, told me what to bring.”

A production staffer then reportedly said they needed to take away Olympios’ phone and that her manager couldn’t come in with her.

She said, “… they told me that my manager couldn’t come in with me. I was like, ‘What?’ Then, ‘O.K., whatever.’ I was so excited.”

Cohen ended up being the photographer. “This giant, tall, blond guy was screaming, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do that.’ Screaming. . . I introduced myself. He said, ‘Hello, hello. Welcome, welcome,’ with this thick Italian accent,” Olympiuos said. “I’m thinking, ‘This is such an overdone accent. I don’t know if he’s trying to be like that guy on Cupcake Wars, with the overdone French accent. I don’t know what he’s doing.’ He’s also obnoxiously dressed.”

In front of a green screen, Cohen then presented Olympios with the reality star award. He started asking her questions like, “What do we do about these fat Italian women?” to which Olympios responded, “I believe in good diet and exercise.”

Cohen then told Olympios, “You just have to tell people you cured Ebola. Just do it for my company. It’s a big deal. You’re going to be on the cover of this magazine. It’s fine.’” She did as she was asked to.

The reality star was later asked to change into a bikini with a hazmat suit over it.

Olympios told Vanity Fair she felt very uncomfortable and did not know what to do. “I leave, only to find that they had sent my manager home hours ago—and they had my phone the whole time. I called my manager like, ‘How dare you leave me. That was fucking insane. I thought I was going to die. It was the weirdest shit ever. I hate you. I feel like America’s going to hate me.’ I was hysterically crying for like three hours.”

Olympios has gone down in history as one of the most iconic contestants The Bachelorette has ever seen. She made her premiere on Nick Viall’s season of the show in March 2017 and was subsequently part of Bachelor In Paradise.

Since then, according to Nicki Swift, she has been busy modeling, launching a clothing line, and “dipping her toes into the world of comedy.”

Speaking on an episode of Nick Viall’s podcast in August 2020, Olympios came forward about her time on The Bachelor and shared, “I acted like a psychopath,” she said. “I was a completely different human at the time. I tried to do whatever I could to get your attention. Everyone freaked out, but I don’t care because I got my time.”

