Hyatt Regency Tamaya Location: Where ‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Was Filmed

Katie Thurston won’t be greeting her “Bachelorette” suitors at the show’s traditional Bachelor Mansion. Instead, the Season 17 star will meet her men at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

Producers of the ABC dating show booked the location so Katie’s season could be filmed in a safe “bubble” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Claudia Wattenberg, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, said the resort was “honored” to serve as the locale for Katie’s journey to find love.

“Hyatt Regency Tamaya provided the romantic destination for Katie to experience the beauty, outdoors, and culture of New Mexico,” she said, per Deming Headlight, noting that the “distinctive location, romantic natural scenery, and exhilarating on-site activities” made the resort “an organic fit for the show’s contained filming format.”

Here’s what else you need to know:

The Resort Offers Plenty of Bachelorette-Ready Date Destinations

The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa is located on 550 acres on the Pueblo of Santa Ana, situated between the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande River, per the resort’s website. The nature at the Tamaya tribe-owned resort will provide a breathtaking backdrop for Katie’s season.

The resort features 350 luxurious guestrooms and suites, a ballroom, the award-winning Tamaya Mist Spa, the 18-hole Twin Warriors Golf Club, and several cafes. The resort also offers trail rides on rescue horses as well as pottery and jewelry-making classes and other activities led by tribal members, according to Us Weekly, so there should be no shortage of date destinations for Katie and her guys.

As for the accommodations, there are rooms that feature balconies and mountain views, as well as a 754 square feet executive suite. The VIP suite comes with three balconies, a dining room table, fireplace, and a Jacuzzi tub, per Hyatt.

“Bachelorette” fans have already seen some glimpses of the resort’s exterior as well as its interior décor in promos for Katie’s season.

The Past 2 Seasons of ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Have Been Filmed at Luxury Resorts

Fans of the ABC dating franchise haven’t seen the traditional “Bachelor” mansion for a while. With the usual world travel for dream dates on hiatus due to the pandemic, the past two seasons of the show have been filmed at sequestered locations in the United States.

Dual “Bachelorettes” Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams filmed their season at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs last summer. The luxury resort is located at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains and features four restaurants, 41 pools, 53 hot tubs, 23 tennis courts, two golf courses, and a 23,000-square-foot spa, and more, according to Variety.

And Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” was filmed last fall at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, PA, which is located about 70 miles outside of Pittsburgh. The resort featured amenities such as a golf course, spa, rock course, and more amid a stunning backdrop of colorful fall foliage.

There is no word where Michelle Young’s upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” will film, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bachelor Nation resort tour across America continues.

