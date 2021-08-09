Has a Shut Down Affected the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2021 Air Date?

“Bachelor in Paradise” is back, but is it safe?

The tropical iteration of the dating franchise is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic delayed Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Yet, ABC’s first teaser for the season is raising safety concerns. “This has never happened before,” a producer is seen telling the cast. “It’s no longer safe for you guys to stay in paradise.”

You thought #BachelorInParadise was going to return without drama? Beach, please. See you in ✌️ weeks! pic.twitter.com/5SGTW9cDGD — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 3, 2021

It remains unclear if the evacuation is related to the coronavirus, but the cast is seen loading into white vans as a woman cries, “I wanna go home” and a man questions, “What the h*** is going on?”

Despite any production delays, ABC has announced “Bachelor in Paradise” will return on August 16, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central.

A new preview for the season is set to premiere during the finale of Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” ABC Executive Robert Mills teased it will be “EPIC.”

’Bachelor in Paradise’ Will Have Rotating Hosts

In the first season of “Bachelor in Paradise” since Chris Harrison’s exit as franchise host, ABC has announced David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess will instead serve as rotating hosts.

In a press release, ABC also revealed, “Returning to his post as everyone’s favorite bartender, Wells Adams also adds master of rose ceremonies to his duties.”

The first week will feature 23 returning contestants, “13 lovely ladies” and “10 gorgeous guys,” according to the announcement. Among them are fan favorites such as Abigail Heringer, Serena Pitt, Ivan Hall and Joe Park.

Season 4 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Shut Down Production

If production did shut down, it would not be the first time. Season four of “Bachelor in Paradise” came to an abrupt halt in 2017.

At the time, E! shared a statement from Warner Bros. reading, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

The alleged incident occurred in a pool between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. Both parties were intoxicated when things turned “hot and heavy,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Everyone is just going about their business. Cameras are rolling. Producers are everywhere,” a source told the publication. “That’s when a ‘third party’ felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace. As of right now, production of Paradise is suspended indefinitely. And they are sending everyone home and telling everyone else to stay home. DeMario and Corinne got sent home soon after.”

After an investigation, Warner Bros. released a statement obtained by Variety. In it, they state, “Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

Following the incident, the franchise implemented new policies around drinking and safety for the contestants. Season four did eventually complete production.

