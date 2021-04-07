Bachelor Nation Star Announced as a New ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Bartender

Move over Wells Adams, there is a new bartender in town. Kevin Wendt will be mixing the drink for Bachelor in Paradise Canada.

The show made the announcement on Monday. On his Instagram account, the firefighter wrote, “I’m excited to mix drinks and encourage some serious romance this summer in paradise.”

The dating franchise’s tropical iteration is set to make its Canadian debut this summer on CityTV.

Wendt might see some familiar faces on the other side of the bar. According to the show’s website, “Everybody deserves a second shot at love and the brave and brokenhearted fan faves from The Bachelor universe (Canada, U.S…. and maybe even abroad) are ready to go another round. They are following their hearts to an all-new Paradise for a quintessentially Canadian summer of love.”

While the contestants have not been announced yet, the franchise has opened up voting on a few dedicated Bachelor Nation fans who can make their paradise entrance.

Wendt won season one of The Bachelorette Canada before representing his home country on Bachelor Winter Games. Following his short-lived romance with Ashley Iaconetti, he found love with Astrid Loch on season five of Bachelor in Paradise.

Wendt and Loch Postponed Their Wedding

In July, Loch revealed the couple had to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well y’all, time to give you guys a wedding update,” she wrote on Instagram. “We’ve decided to postpone to November 2021 & weirdly enough we’re actually okay with it. With everything going on in the world, uncertainty ahead, and so many changes happening in our lives (more on that soon) we realized it was time to take a step back and reevaluate our priorities.”

She continued, “And as much as I was disappointed at first (mostly bc now we won’t get married on Friday the 13th) it’s been a great reminder of why we’re getting married in the first place. I wouldn’t want to tackle 2020 & the rest of life with anyone else by my side. 2021 is our year [Kevin Wendt].” Loch added, “To all the 2020 brides, keep your head up. Now you have more time to grow your hair out.”

The couple, who reside in Canada where Wendt works as a firefighter, got engaged in 2019.

The Couple Wants ‘Babies Soon’

A delayed wedding has not stopped the couple from planning for the future. During a recent round of “True or False” on Instagram, Wendt revealed their plans for kids.

When one follower wrote, “You want babies soon,” Wendt punted the question to his fiancée who responded, “Yes please!”

Continuing on the trend of baby-related questions, another follower wrote in “You want lots of kids.” When he admitted he would “like to have four kids,” Loch interjected “What? No!”

He explained her stance, saying, “Astrid wants three. I want four and then maybe one adoption and three other dogs, so like eight.”

For now, Wendt and Loch are just parents to their rescue dog. They welcomed Ace in June.

