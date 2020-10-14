Inside Clare Crawley’s Mother’s Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia

Clare Crawley let viewers in on her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia during the season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette. During a montage of her time in quarantine, it was revealed she has not been able to visit her mom who lives in an assisted living facility.

Crawley revealed a snapshot of the last time she saw her mom in a May Instagram post, writing, “She had fallen and split her nose open + had two black eyes, and I think I slept a total of 2 hours because I was so worried about her. But you wouldn’t be able to tell any of that, because we were so happy just to be able to spend time together!”

Crawley first revealed her mother’s battle with the disease on Olivia Caridi’s podcast, Mouthing Off, in October 2018.

She later opened up about the impact on her mental health of her mother’s battle, admitting on Instagram that she was struggling. In the January post, she referred to 2019 as “awful tough” and expressed how grateful she was for her “chosen family.” She said, “They held me up when the weight of my moms diagnosis crushed my soul.”

