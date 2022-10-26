Did This Newly Engaged ‘Bachelorette’ Star Already Tie the Knot?

A former “Bachelorette” star recently shared big engagement news, and the revelation came only a short time after debuting her relationship. Clare Crawley got engaged to her beau Ryan Dawkins, and she has been glowing in her social media posts since sharing the news. In a recent series of Instagram stories, Crawley showed Dawkins’ hand and fans spotted a ring on his left hand. This prompted some to wonder if the duo may have already gotten married.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley Proposed to Ryan Dawkins Too

During a long flight Crawley recently experienced, the former “Bachelorette” took to her Instagram stories to answer fan questions. One asked, “I see a wedding band on his hand. Are you guys married?” Crawley shared that question along with a photo of Dawkins working on a laptop, wearing a band on the ring finger of his left hand. The “Bachelorette” star replied, “We both love being engaged, so I proposed to him as well so he has a ring too!” Crawley shared a link to the ring her fiance was wearing, which was an Oura ring.

It turns out, Crawley and Dawkins actually shared three proposals. “The Bachelorette” star talked with Trista Sutter and Bob Guiney on the October 19 “Almost Famous OG” podcast and revealed the scoop. Crawley’s proposal to Dawkins was the last of the three, it seems. She explained her fiance thought, “You get to wear a ring, why don’t I get to wear a ring?” She considers them to be a “progressive” couple, so she got a ring and propose to him too.

Dawkins’ Second Proposal Included Crawley’s Mother

While chatting with Guiney and Sutter, Crawley shared details on the second proposal Dawkins orchestrated. The first one was the one that took place at the lantern festival “The Bachelorette” star recently shared. Dawkins then proposed a second time, specifically for Crawley’s mother, who has been ill for some time. As Crawley previously shared with People, her mother, Lilia, has been living in a care facility for quite a while. She has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and Crawley has acknowledged she is not sure how much time she still has with her mother.

During the podcast, Crawley explained Dawkins has frequently joined her on visits to see Lilia, and after the initial proposal, they went to visit her again. “He asked my mom for her blessing, again, and when he did that, he got down on one knee again, in front of my mom, so she could be a part of it.” Along those lines, Crawley plans to do something similar regarding getting married. “The Bachelorette” star detailed the couple wants to have two weddings. One will be a “small, intimate ceremony” specifically designed to include her mother. “My mom is not able to travel, and I just want a special moment with her,” Crawley shared. The couple will have a bigger wedding at some point too, but she still envisions something simple and small.

Crawley and Dawkins dated for almost a year before going public with their relationship, although she shared the news of her proposal soon after it happened. Will she share wedding details right after it happens, or keep it under wraps as she did initially with her romance with Dawkins? “The Bachelorette” fans certainly will be eager for updates.