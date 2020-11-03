The Bachelorette 2020 Time: Is a New Episode on Tonight?

It’s Election Day in the United States and that means around the clock news coverage that leaves little room for the usual Tuesday night TV schedule. Unfortunately for Bachelor Nation, that means season 16 of The Bachelorette won’t be airing its fourth episode until Thursday.

The Bachelorette isn’t the only show that’s shuffling its run because of election coverage. Over on NBC, The Voice will air its next new episode on Monday, Nov. 9 and This Is Us will take the week off and return on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

If you’re looking for something to distract from the election news cycle this evening, Netflix and Hulu are probably your best bet. The major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC — will all be airing election specials until well after midnight.

Many Bachelor Alums Have Been Vocal About Politics Leading Up to the Election

Many of the most prominent faces on the current season of The Bachelorette have gone to social media to encourage their followers to vote. The show’s lead (for now) Clare Crawley put a video of her wearing an “I voted” sticker on her Instagram story and the show’s next lead, Tayshia Adams, posted a video of her dropping her ballot off at a dropbox.

“I am so proud to have the privilege to Vote,” Adams wrote in the caption, in part. “I want change, I want equal human rights, I want to improve the future of this country for my future children, and because I have a right to make an impact and so do you.”

Other Bachelor alumni were more partisan in their social media messages. Bekah Martinez from season 22 of The Bachelor explained on Instagram exactly why she voted for Joe Biden.

“Although Biden/Harris are far from perfect, I simply have more confidence in their leadership than that of the current administration,” Martinez wrote.



James Taylor, a fan favorite on season 12 of The Bachelorette, is among the minority of former contestants on the show who has vocally supported Donald Trump.

In some cases, those differences have created some tension. In the finale of season 14 of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. That pair has since split and they’ve expressed opposing political views on social media. Kufrin has posted about her support for Biden, while Yrigoyen has revealed himself to have much more conservative beliefs.

Bachelorette Host Chris Harrison Has Stayed Mum About the Election

Harrison, 49, is a registered Republican, according to the podcast, Date Card. But that required a bit of investigative work because The Bachelor and The Bachelorette host hasn’t given any hints over the years.

Date Card also found that Harrison endorsed Greg Laird, a Democrat running for a seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

While producers of The Bachelorette have been vocal about their political beliefs, don’t expect to hear anything from Harrison.

