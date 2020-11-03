The Bachelorette 2020 Time: Is a New Episode on Tonight?

It’s Election Day in the United States and that means around the clock news coverage that leaves little room for the usual Tuesday night TV schedule. Unfortunately for Bachelor Nation, that means season 16 of The Bachelorette won’t be airing its fourth episode until Thursday.
The Bachelorette isn’t the only show that’s shuffling its run because of election coverage. Over on NBC, The Voice will air its next new episode on Monday, Nov. 9 and This Is Us will take the week off and return on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
If you’re looking for something to distract from the election news cycle this evening, Netflix and Hulu are probably your best bet. The major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC — will all be airing election specials until well after midnight.
Many Bachelor Alums Have Been Vocal About Politics Leading Up to the Election
Many of the most prominent faces on the current season of The Bachelorette have gone to social media to encourage their followers to vote. The show’s lead (for now) Clare Crawley put a video of her wearing an “I voted” sticker on her Instagram story and the show’s next lead, Tayshia Adams, posted a video of her dropping her ballot off at a dropbox.
HAPPY FRIDAY ✨ There is still time to vote early here in CA! Drop off at a Official Ballot Drop box OR Vote in person. I am so proud to have the privilege to Vote. I want change, I want equal human rights, I want to improve the future of this country for my future children, and because I have a right to make an impact and so do you ! VOTE 🇺🇸 ❤️🤍💙
“I am so proud to have the privilege to Vote,” Adams wrote in the caption, in part. “I want change, I want equal human rights, I want to improve the future of this country for my future children, and because I have a right to make an impact and so do you.”
Other Bachelor alumni were more partisan in their social media messages. Bekah Martinez from season 22 of The Bachelor explained on Instagram exactly why she voted for Joe Biden.
We did not vote for Trump. Although Biden/Harris are far from perfect, I simply have more confidence in their leadership than that of the current administration. I am not here to demean or mock anyone who is voting otherwise, but I will offer a few (definitely not all) tangible reasons why you might not want to keep Donald Trump in office: •The Trump administration is responsible for separating children from their parents at the border, which has resulted in 545 CHILDREN SOMEHOW BECOMING LOST IN THE SYSTEM. **THESE HUNDREDS OF CHILDREN ARE STILL MISSING AND WERE NEVER REUNITED WITH THEIR PARENTS.** •Trump has taken responsibility for the country’s economic stability (pre-pandemic) despite the fact that much of growth began during the Obama administration. Now, due to Trump’s disastrous mishandling of the pandemic, we are facing ONE OF THE WORST ECONOMIC CRISES IN U.S. HISTORY. •If you consider yourself “fiscally conservative”, you should know that spending has increased by $800 billion during Trump’s presidency, and he has signed into law over $2.1 trillion in ten-year discretionary spending increases. •Trump does not support the military. He famously mocked POW John McCain, called fallen marines “losers” and “suckers”, and has failed to confront his dear friend Putin or respond to the fact that Russia has paid bounties to Taliban-linked Afghan militants to kill US troops. •Trump has deeply tarnished America’s global image for a number of reasons…from his mishandling of COVID-19 to pulling out of the Paris climate accord to his withdrawal of troops in the middle east leading to a humanitarian crisis. •He has worked to repeal Affordable Care Act with no actual strategy for a healthcare replacement plan, which means people with pre-existing medical conditions could be denied healthcare and insurers could charge women higher rates. •Trump labeled neo-Nazi rally attendees as “very fine people”. (Their actions resulted in the death of a woman protesting the white supremacist rally.) This is just one of the most extreme examples of his tendency to be an alt-right sympathizer as he propagates racist, harmful and hateful ideas through his platform.
“Although Biden/Harris are far from perfect, I simply have more confidence in their leadership than that of the current administration,” Martinez wrote.
James Taylor, a fan favorite on season 12 of The Bachelorette, is among the minority of former contestants on the show who has vocally supported Donald Trump.
In some cases, those differences have created some tension. In the finale of season 14 of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. That pair has since split and they’ve expressed opposing political views on social media. Kufrin has posted about her support for Biden, while Yrigoyen has revealed himself to have much more conservative beliefs.
Bachelorette Host Chris Harrison Has Stayed Mum About the Election
Harrison, 49, is a registered Republican, according to the podcast, Date Card. But that required a bit of investigative work because The Bachelor and The Bachelorette host hasn’t given any hints over the years.
Date Card also found that Harrison endorsed Greg Laird, a Democrat running for a seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
While producers of The Bachelorette have been vocal about their political beliefs, don’t expect to hear anything from Harrison.
