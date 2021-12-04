Ivan Hall’s Brother, Who Met Tayshia Adams During Hometowns, Charged With Murder

Gabriel Hall, the brother of “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ivan Hall, has been charged with murder, according to TMZ.

Gabriel, 28, was arrested in October 2021 and was charged in the death of 33-year-old Carlos Veliz Jr., according to Big Country Homepage. Veliz Jr. was found “in the parking lot of a convenience store” in Abilene, Texas, on August 31, 2021.

TMZ reports that Gabriel and the victim got into an argument that police say resulted in Gabriel pulling out a gun and shooting the victim in the head, killing him. Gabriel is still in jail and is being held on $400,000 bond, according to the report.

Ivan has not spoken out about his brother’s arrest.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabriel Was Arrested on Unrelated Charges the Day After Veliz Jr.’s Murder

According to Big Country Homepage, Gabriel was a suspect in the case and was arrested on unrelated charges on September 1, 2021. Those charges included “Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Morphine Sulfate), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Amphetamine), [and] Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).”

Less than two weeks later, Gabriel posted bond and was released from jail. A month later, however, he was arrested again — this time, on murder charges. According to TMZ’s report, police were able to connect Gabriel to the murder thanks to surveillance footage that was obtained and reviewed. A car that Gabriel had rented was seen in the videos.

In addition, police “found a spent shell casing in the vehicle as well as evidence of gunshot residue on Hall’s hands and clothing,” TMZ reports.

Ivan's Brother Makes Surprise Appearance | The Bachelorette Ivan & Tayshia receive a huge surprise when Ivan's brother Gabriel shows up during their hometown date. ➤ Subscribe ➤ bit.ly/BacheIorNation #TheBachelorette #TayshiaAdams #Bachelorette Season: 16 Episode: 11 Bachelorette: Tayshia Adams ➤ Watch #Tayshia's Bachelorette journey here ➤ bit.ly/TayshiaAdams ➤ Want more #ClareCrawley? Watch her whirlwind romance here ➤ bit.ly/ClareCrawley ➤ Check out The Bachelorette… 2020-12-16T02:30:05Z

Fans of “The Bachelorette” might remember Gabriel, as he made a surprise appearance during his brother’s Hometown Date.

“The biggest surprise of the night was that my brother was here,” Ivan said, after seeing Gabriel. “It was just a range of emotions. It meant the world to me,” he added.

“It’s very special for me to have my brother here. He grew up by my side and knows me best. At the end of the day, he’s my best friend,” Ivan said.

Ivan made it to Tayshia’s top three, but ultimately wasn’t her season pick. She went on to get engaged to Zac Clark, but their relationship recently ended. Ivan went on to try to find love in “Paradise.” However, he was eliminated after breaking the rules.

When the cast was forced to leave their beach-side residence due to a storm in the area, they were put up at a nearby hotel. During the night, Ivan admitted to sneaking out of his room, and meeting up with newcomer Alexa Caves. Ivan explained his decision for evading the rules, saying that he felt that he was probably going to be eliminated anyway — and that he really wanted to meet Alexa. So, he took a chance.

Despite his brother’s arrest, Ivan has been carrying on with life, and has been very active on social media. In fact, the day before the news of his brother’s arrest was shared by TMZ, Ivan shared a video of his niece and nephew on his Instagram Stories.

As TMZ pointed out, Ivan had opened up to Tayshia about helping out with Gabriel’s 6-year-old daughter because his brother was often in “trouble with the law.”

