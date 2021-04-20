Heather Martin Sparks Romance Rumors With This Former ‘Bachelorette’ Fan-Favorite

Are Heather Martin and Ivan Hall a match made in Bachelor Nation? The former contestants of the franchise sparked romance rumors after being photographed on a night out.

According to an E! News source, “They were spotted at Maverick’s Beach Club on Friday night and looked really cute together.”

The pair already followed each other on Instagram, with the source adding, “They hope to see each other again sometime.”

Viewers of The Bachelor franchise first met Martin as the woman who had never been kissed when she competed for Colton Underwood’s heart. Meanwhile, Hall became an early fan-favorite on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

The Texas-native was in San Deigo to celebrate the birthday of his former castmate, Spencer Roberts, a latecomer who entered after Adams’ took over.

Roberts is from La Jolla, California, not far from Martin’s hometown of Carlsbad, California.

Martin Tried to Join Matt James’ Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Martin last appeared on the dating franchise when she drove up to the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in a white minivan for a shot at love with Matt James. She had a crush on the star, believing they would be compatible.

While it did not work out on the show, rumors swirled the two got together after filming. She denied any speculation on The Ben & Ashley | Almost Famous Podcast, chalking most of the evidence up to coincidence.

“I’m not dating Matt,” she clarified to hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. “I think he has a lot going on in his life. You know, he’s going through a ton. I can’t even imagine…so many different aspects of the show, just everything. So, I think he has a lot going on right now. So, no, I’m not dating Matt.”

Adams Sent Hall Home Amid Religious Differences

Despite being a fan-favorite, Hall was sent home after fantasy suite dates. While off-air, he and Adams were able to discuss their religions in-depth for the first time.

As he later revealed, he identifies as Agnostic whereas Adams is Christian.

During their last conversation on the show before he went home, Hall said, “I was definitely struggling with bringing it up, because, you know, all the girls I have dated in the past, it never ended because of religion or anything, but I know that’s something that’s important to you.”

He opened up about its importance on Nick Viall‘s Viall Files Podcast.

While he told the former Bachelor, “she could’ve brought that up a little sooner,” he added, “It’s no fault of her own, [Adams] had the shortest Bachelorette season ever. She was kind of just thrust into that role, so maybe she didn’t get a chance to think all this stuff out nearly as much as Clare [Crawley] and others have had the opportunity to. We had the shortest season ever, so we got to the fantasy suites stage faster than anybody ever has, really.”

As for her part, Martin is open about her Christian faith but has not addressed if she finds it important in a potential romantic partner.

