Ivan Hall Reveals His Religious Difference With Tayshia Adams

Ivan Hall’s elimination on The Bachelorette wasn’t a complete surprise to those who read spoilers or paid close attention to season previews. But the reason that Adams cited for sending Hall home stunned viewers and left many scratching their head.

“I wish I could say that there were a lot of red flags prior to this week. And there haven’t been,” Adams said on the show’s season finale. “It’s just like, at the end of the day, religion’s part of my morals and my beliefs.”

“I definitely get it,” Hall said. “That is the roadblock for the two of us. I was definitely struggling with bringing it up, because, you know, all the girls I have dated in the past, it never ended because of religion or anything, but I know that’s something that’s important to you.”

While many speculated what the difference in religion was, a former contestant on The Bachelor figured it out. Caila Quinn, a final three contestant on season 20 of the show, reached out to Hall to ask about the religion disconnect. She then posted a screenshot of the exchange on her Instagram story.

“Ivan! Need to know the religious difference, it’s killing me! Loved you this whole time — hope you’re doing well!” Quinn wrote in a direct message.

“About to hop on and talk with Kaitlyn Bristowe,” Hall replied. “She only wants to date a Christian and I’m not religious. I’m open to and have dated any religion

“Check out the podcast when it comes out. I’m sure we’re about to dive into it”

Adams Gave No Indication Something Was Amiss on Their Final Date

In a date on part one of the two-night finale, Hall and Adams set a world record for the longest kiss performed in ice baths. They later shared dinner together and Hall told her that he was “undoubtedly falling in love” with her to which she reciprocated. They later spent the night together in a trailer.

If they had an uncomfortable conversation about their conflicting views on religion that night, Adams didn’t give much indication in the morning that it was a deal breaker. She did, however, mention that religion was a subject of conversation.

“We stayed up all night, talking about stuff, so we are dead tired,” Hall said to the camera. He then told Adams, “I feel like we were both able to be super honest and super vulnerable, and I love that.”

“Ivan and I had a great night,” Adams said. “My first fantasy suite was incredible. We laughed and just bonded over the things we have in common. But also learning, like, the little things about each other was just — it was really fun. We’re able to have silly conversations, but also really serious ones.

“You know, conversations that we needed to have in order to know how big religion is to both of us, and what our future goals and plans are. I know that I’m falling in love with Ivan. We have the type of relationship where we can be open and honest about anything. And having that comfort and vulnerability with my partner is everything. I feel like Ivan and I could have a really beautiful life together.”

Adams, 30, has been vocal about the role religion plays in her life on social media. Her Instagram regularly includes references to her faith and has “Psalm 46:5” in the bio. That verse in the Bible reads: “God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.”

Fans Think Adams Used Religion as an Excuse to Eliminate Hall

Adams clearly found what she was looking for in Zac Clark. The couple was quick to say “I love you” and ended the season with a proposal for the ages.

So many fans think Adams used her religious differences with Hall as an easy way to rationalize sending him home — especially when it meant bringing Ben Smith back on the show.

Wait why are we JUST now hearing that religion is a non-negotiable for Tayshia? I don't even know what any of these dudes believe in. I will stan Ivan til the day I die no matter WHAT he believes in. #TheBacheloretteFinale #BacheloretteABC — Mimi Hayes (@mimihayesbrain) December 23, 2020

Tayshia totally strung Ivan along… no doubt bc that religion thing was an excuse #bachelorette — em◡̈ (@_EmilyOrellana) December 23, 2020

Was religion really that big of a dealbreaker for Tayshia? It felt like an excuse to send a Ivan home and keep Ben and I’m peeved by it #TheBachelorette — M👸🏾 (@M3LANINaire) December 23, 2020

Hall plans to provide more context for his abrupt elimination on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast.

READ NEXT: Zac Clark’s Ex-Wife Weighs In on Former Husband’s Bachelorette Journey