Ivan Hall on The Bachelorette: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ivan Hall was a nonfactor during Clare Crawley‘s portion of The Bachelorette, so he didn’t seem too sad to see her leave the show with Dale Moss. He was even shown saying “I like [Tayshia Adams] way more than Clare already,” just minutes after meeting Tayshia on her first night.

Since then, Ivan has surged into a real contender for Tayshia’s heart.

After securing a group date rose in episode six, People magazine revealed that Ivan will keep the ball rolling as the recipient of a one-on-one date in episode seven. Tayshia’s only other one-on-one date this season went to Brendan Morais and it launched him into a frontrunner for the final rose.

Here’s what you need to know about Ivan Hall from The Bachelorette:

1. Ivan’s an Aeronautical Engineer Who Builds Jets For the Military

Bennett Jordan’s confidence that he’d show how smart he is during a math and spelling challenge was clearly misplaced, as he messed up some basic numbers and couldn’t spell “limousine.” But he probably shouldn’t have been so self-assured in the first place when he was competing against an anesthesiologist and an aeronautical engineer.

Ivan started working at Lockheed Martin, an aerospace, defense, and arms company, shortly after graduating from Texas Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. He left the company in 2017 and spent a year working a similar job for Northrop Grumman before returning to work for Lockheed Martin in 2018.

As his ABC.com bio puts it, Ivan has “a seriously cool job building jets for the U.S. military.”

2. Ivan Is Half Black & Half Filipino

In a preview posted by People of the upcoming one-on-one date for Ivan, he and Tayshia bond over their bi-racial backgrounds. Tayshia is half Black and half Mexican, and says she values Ivan’s diverse ethnicity.

“There’s not very many people like Ivan and I where I grew up,” Tayshia says in the clip. “And so I haven’t really had a man my age that’s also of mixed descent to relate to. Now I kinda just want to dive a little bit deeper because I feel like I’m just scratching the surface with Ivan.”

In his ABC.com bio, Ivan says his favorite foods “always come from his mom’s Filipino cooking.” He also says he talks to her every day.

3. Ivan Used to be a Tennis Player

Ivan recently showed off his tennis skills in an Instagram video, dubbing himself the “Best tennis player in #bachelornation.”

if you dig deep into the Google archives, you can even find Ivan’s name in a couple newspaper articles for his tennis play back in 2006. The Plano Star Courier twice wrote about the results of Ivan Hall’s matches while he was at Plano West High School.

Ivan even appears on the United States Tennis Association website in the standings to qualify for the Boys’ 16 Singles national championship tournament, although Ivan finished well out of contention for a spot.

That doesn’t mean his claim as Bachelor Nation’s best tennis player doesn’t have some validity to it, though.

4. Ivan’s Close With His Very Spread Out Family

Ivan was born in Chicago, Illinois before moving to Texas as a kid. He briefly lived in Orlando, Florida after graduating from Texas Tech University, but moved back to Texas in 2018 and currently lives in Dallas.

Some of Ivan’s family still lives in the Chicago area, some in Texas, and some even further than that. A few members of his immediate family — including his dad, brother, and sister — lived or still live in Panama.

Still, Ivan is close with his family and frequently posts photos and videos with his 5-year-old niece, Kehlani.

5. Ivan’s a Grown-Ass Man

Are you tired of people on The Bachelorette saying “Grown-Ass Man”? You’re not alone.

While we’ll keep our fingers crossed that phrase won’t survive past episode six (along with “smokeshow”), it’s worth acknowledging that Ivan proved he’s just as grown-ass as the other competitors on the show, most of whom are older than him.

After cruising through the math and spelling quiz, and winning a game of tug of war, Ivan felt a little insulted that Bennett was named the competition winner.

I deserved that award 🤷🏾‍♂️ #bachelorette — Ivan Hall (@ivanbhall8) November 18, 2020

All’s well that ends well, though. Ivan got the group date rose from Tayshia, proving she thought his ass was grown, after all.