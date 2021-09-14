‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Jade Roper Shares Emotional Video About Her Miscarriage

Bachelor in Paradise” star Jade Roper took to Instagram on September 13, 2021, to share an emotional video. The former reality star was crying as she reflected on a miscarriage that she suffered six years ago.

“Even though it’s been over six years, and I never got to really meet you,” Jade captioned the first part of the video. The second part was a photo of her ultrasound with the lyrics, “Sometimes all I think about is you,” from the song “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals.

Jade took to the caption of the post to further share her feelings. “Honestly, it’s been more than sometimes,” she wrote. In her Instagram Stories, she provided some resources for anyone who might be experiencing the pain of a miscarriage.

Back in February 2019, Jade and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, posted a candid video on YouTube in which they revealed that Jade had suffered a miscarriage before she got pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“I had a miscarriage. These words have burned inside me for over three years. I was honestly so scared to share our story, because I have always had this inner voice that’s said I don’t matter as much, especially when it comes to my struggles or my pain. My journey with my grief has been a rollercoaster, and so I’ve never even known really where to start with telling others. I’ve also been afraid to tell people Tanner and I got pregnant on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ while filming,” Jade captioned an Instagram post. At the time, she was pregnant with her second child.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jade Has Had 2 Miscarriages That She’s Spoken About

Jade went through the trauma of having a miscarriage before welcoming her daughter Emmy, but had a second miscarriage before welcoming her son, Brooks, as well. According to Us Weekly, Jade opened up about the loss in her Instagram Stories, back in July 2020.

The reveal came during a Q&A that Jade did with her followers; someone asked if she’d ever suffered a miscarriage.

“Yes. I don’t talk about them publicly very much, probably because I still always cry even though a lot of time has passed, and it always catches me off guard that there’s still so much more under the surface,” she wrote, adding, “We lost a baby when we first got together, and then, I also had a chemical pregnancy the month before I became pregnant with Brooks,” she wrote.

Jade Opened Up About Healing From Her Miscarriages in May 2021

In another sort of open Instagram series, Jade put a “true or false” box on her Instagram Stories back in May 2021, according to People magazine.

One follower wrote in, “you never fully get over your miscarriage.” Although Jade didn’t have to select that response to share with her followers, she did.

“True,” she wrote. “I’m not sure you ever get over a miscarriage. I’ve done some healing over time, but I think about that baby all the time, and still cry when talking about it. I think the hardest part is loving someone I never got to hold or lock eyes with,” she added.

Jade and Tanner met and fell in love on “Bachelor in Paradise.” They have three children together, Emmy, Brooks, and Reed, and have toyed with the idea of trying for a fourth baby.

