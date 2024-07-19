‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Move on to Embrace New Adventures

A popular couple from “Bachelor in Paradise” revealed where their new home is after surprising fans with an announcement they were moving. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have been raising their three children in California for the past few years. Now, however, they are embracing a new adventure in a very familiar place.

Roper, Tolbert & Their Kids Moved to Kansas

On July 18, Roper and Tolbert shared a big moving update on Instagram. The post caption began, “The Tolberts are home! 🥰 ”

The post included a video with the fun reveal. The couple’s oldest child, daughter Emmy, held a moving box with wording that read, “We’re moving!”

Then, a montage of family highlights was shown with the Adeline Hill song “Moments to Memories” playing. Next, Tolbert and Roper brought in a box representing their departure from California.

More memories flashed by before Tolbert added a third box to the picture. This one revealed the family’s destination. As many “Bachelor in Paradise” fans suspected, the family is moving to Kansas.

“So many memories we’ll take with us from the past three years in our old house in the canyon (5 1/2 years in CA total),” Roper wrote.

She continued, “So many more [memories] we’re ready to create in this new chapter. Wherever we are together, that is home.”

Tolbert commented on Roper’s post with a string of heart emoji.

The Kansas reveal came a couple of days after the family shared via Instagram that they were moving away from California. They shared a few hints regarding their destination and invited Bachelor Nation to guess where they were headed. Kansas City was a popular guess.

In an Instagram story where Roper teased the reveal reel, she added a caption that read, “WE’RE HOME!!”

Bachelor Nation Is Excited for the Tolbert Family

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars received a lot of love in response to their post.

One Instagram user commented, “Such a WONDERFUL place with the kindest people, I loved growing up in KS 🥹🫶🏼 So so excited for you guys!”

Another gushed, “So excited for you and all the new memories you will make!”

Someone else wrote, “Welcome back to KC!!! Best place to raise a family!!!”

Several Bachelor Nation alums, like Jamie Otis, Adam Gottschalk, Molly Mesnick, and Katie Morton quickly left comments with their support.

During the early days of their relationship, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars lived in Kansas. In February 2019, Roper and Tolbert opened up in a YouTube video about deciding to leave Kansas to move to California.

Tolbert explained, “We had always dreamt of the idea, ever since we got married out here and we’d loved the area and we always talked about someday we would end up back out here.”

He added that they thought a move to California would be “much further down the road,” though. Roper admitted the decision to move was “kind of impulsive.” At the same time, she added, it became “something that just started to make sense for our family.”

She further explained that moving to California would allow them to focus more on their family and expand their social media platforms with better influencing opportunities.

While the family enjoyed their time in California, they decided to wrap up that chapter and return to where their family first grew.

As Kansas City Homes & Style noted in November 2017, Tolbert is a native of the Kansas City area. The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars haven’t shared details on why they decided to leave California now, although it seems likely they’ll share more as they get settled.